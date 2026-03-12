Analyzing the problem at hand, accepting that a change is needed, and doing what is needed to make those changes is what development is all about, whether that's a person or a basketball player.

I looked in the mirror first...



It is about being honest with yourself and realizing that you did not really deserve to be an All-Star, honestly. Paolo Banchero

Through roughly his first 22 games this year, Paolo Banchero did not play up to his own standards.

Posting averages of 20 PPG and 8 RPG, dishing out an 4.4 AST / 2.5 TOV ratio, drawing 8 FTA, scoring at a 54% TS% rate, hitting a 0.5 BPM with a 21% AST% / 12% TOV%; Banchero's box score numbers weren't exactly falling off a cliff, but his jump shot wasn't falling either, his team wasn't winning at an expected pace, his offense and defense wasn't gelling; something looked off with his explosiveness.

Despite those early inefficiencies and challenges, not to mention the never-ending chain of moving parts due to juggling new and injured teammates in and out of the rotation, this has actually been Paolo's most efficient scoring season yet via true shooting percentage. (57% TS%)

What changed most for Banchero was not just regaining his healthy bounce after a long recovery from a groin injury, but altering his mindset after recognizing a change was needed.

"I looked in the mirror first... It’s about being honest with yourself and realizing that you didn’t really deserve to be an All-Star, honestly," Paolo Banchero told Marc Spears in an interview with Andscape.

Paolo Banchero on not making All-Star:



“I looked in the mirror first... It’s about being honest with yourself and realizing that you didn’t really deserve to be an All-Star, honestly.”



(via @MarcJSpears, h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/twaNSr98m1 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 11, 2026

Paolo Banchero decisively, assertively, aggressively moving downhill

Mar 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the basketball in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Banchero is playing better as the season goes on, overcoming the challenges of being asked to do everything at once for his team by, well, doing everything at once.

It's not just his most efficient scoring season with his most efficient shot profile, he's not just generating as many good 3pt looks for his teammates as basically anyone else around the league, he's also generally guarding the team's best wings on defense now that his frontcourt ace defender frontcourtmates have fallen to injury in Franz Wagner and Anthony Black.

Banchero's two-way versatility is under-discussed, as he's efficiently creating offense and guarding the opposing stars on defense, individually spending heavy playing time and energy fill some of the most important roles on any team.

Need someone to check a star of any size and caliber, matched up on defense with opposing stars at truly any position, 1-5, and hold their own?

Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant, Evan Mobley, Jalen Duren were all slowed down at different times against the Magic in this hot stretch of play because Paolo Banchero was guarding them tight, making the game slightly harder than normal, making them uncomfortable by staying big with his size while staying quick on his feet, forcing them to miss more shots than normal, all one can really ask from single coverage against a superstar.

Oh, did you also need someone to be the leading scoring option most nights, the leading point forward offensive engine most nights, the leading foul-drawer and assist-dimer most nights, too?

Have I got the 6'10" barrelling big wing play-finishing tough-shotmaking point forward for you.

Every Dunk from Paolo Banchero's Last 28gms



not only does Banchero have his bounce back since his triple double in Toronto – he's looking explosive, scoring efficiently, creating for all:



24 PPG – 9 REB – 6 AST

58% TS%



13 2PA on 51% 2P%

4 3PA on 38% 3P%

8 FTA on 79% FT%

(28gp) pic.twitter.com/QcFkibuSYv — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 5, 2026

After a demonstrative performance against the playoff rival Cavaliers, pouring in 25 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST / 2 TOV shooting 6/12 2P - 2/6 3P - 7/9 FT, Banchero made a clear statement against the new-look bearded Cleveland squad that has beaten Orlando in both prior matchups this season.

Banchero moved up the ranks in Orlando Magic history, tying Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway for the 2nd-most 25 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST games in the history of the franchise. (including playoffs)

Unfortunately for Paolo, 1st place is Tracy McGrady, who has built quite the lead as the standard-setter in most Magic stats.

Top-6 Orlando Magic Players in 25/5/5 games:



100 - Tracy McGrady

43 - Anfernee Hardaway, Paolo Banchero

27 - Franz Wagner

25 - Nikola Vucevic, Shaquille O'Neal

Two things with Orlando of late: trying to use Paolo Banchero more as a screener and once they get an advantage and a defense is rotating that ball is *moving* pic.twitter.com/Ie79FxwJfQ — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) March 11, 2026

The Magic have made a clear effort to get Banchero moving downhill as often as possible.

Paolo has matched that effort in executing those principles on the court.

Running the floor for early seal positioning makes scoring too easy; crashing the offensive glass not wasting any time after his own misses creates huge second chance opportunities due to timing, instincts, and quick second jump.



By playing Banchero off ball as a screening rim-roller, in dunker spots, running transition, getting a head of steam for ISOs or Handoffs or other on-ball P&R actions, the Magic are maximizing his play-finishing strengths at the rim, utilizing his short-roll elbow playmaking, and moving him north-south.





The result of unlocking Banchero this way while flanking him smart 3pt two-way drive-and-kick connectors has increased his overall efficiency from standpoints of shot selection and a shot making.

In the 21 games between Banchero looking like his explosiveness was returning against Toronto in late December until the All-Star break, Paolo's numbers grew closer to normal:



averaging 23 PTS – 9 REB – 5 AST / 3 TO

shooting 50% 2P% on 13 2PA – 38% 3P% on 4 3PA – 77% FT% on 8 FTA

scoring at a 58% TS% rate, recording a +2 BPM with a 24% AST / 13% TOV%

During these last 11 games since the All-Star Break, Banchero continues to climb in efficiency:



averaging 26 PTS – 9 REB – 6 AST / 3.5 TO

shooting 55% 2P% on 14 2PA – 34% on 4 3PA – 82% FT% on 8 FTA

scoring at a 60% TS% rate, recording a +3 BPM with a 28% AST% / 14% TOV%



Paolo and Head Coach Jamahl Mosley agree on one main change for Banchero's success – his mindset shift to becoming more decisive and aggressive exploding downhill attack the rack.

I asked Jamahl Mosley about Paolo’s efficient, assertive decision making:



I asked Jamahl Mosley about Paolo’s efficient, assertive decision making:



“His mindset shift after All-Star… aggressive, quick decisions, early easy baskets



I can’t give the young man enough credit to sit down and guard big time players.



He’s finding the right play…” pic.twitter.com/iQhc6QUzpM — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

His mindset shift after All-Star break has just been – aggressive, quick decisions, early easy baskets.



I can not give the young man enough credit to sit down and guard big time players.



James Harden is no easy matchup, he wanted that challenge, and he took that challenge on.



His ability to do that is what is most impressive right now for me.



Offensive side of the ball, his ability to get downhill, attack the basket, find his teammates. Him having 7 assists tonight, could have been more if we had knocked a couple of more shots down.



But he is finding the right play, because he sees how teams are loading up to him, and he is aggressive as heck getting downhill. Jamahl Mosley

The Magic have helped Banchero increase his efficiency by fine-tuning his shot profile to feature more shots at the rim, more threes, more free throws, less deep twos.

Paolo is the one making it happen, being coachable, being a team player trying to help his team win, taking less bad shots in exchange for more good ones, moving the ball knowing if the shooters around him bends the defense as much as he does, the paint becomes that much more open.

The benefits to getting Banchero the ball while barreling down the paint are clear to everyone in that locker room – a free throw magnet tank who throws down powerful jams, drops in driveby finesse finishes, shoots with midrange touch, stops and pops on a dime with body control, and reads the floor with read-and-react playmaking vision decisionmaking with the ability to dish an assist in any direction at any time is pretty clearly a versatile offensive hub.