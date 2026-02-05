How To Watch Orlando Magic-Brooklyn Nets Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are back in action after the NBA trade deadline with their head coach still in place and most of the guys who entered the week on the team still in the mix. Only backup guard Tyus Jones, dealt to Charlotte on Thursday, was moved. He was then swapped to Dallas.

Coming off back-to-back disappointing losses in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the Magic begin the final three-game stretch prior to the All-Star break looking to get back on track on a four-game homestand filled exclusively by sub-.500 teams.

The Brooklyn Nets are up first, followed by the Utah Jazz swinging through town for their only visit before a pair of games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo staying put was big news, he’s not playing due to injury and it’s a bigger story as far as Orlando is concerned that the Nets hung on to Michael Porter Jr. He’s expected to be in uniform, unlike Cam Thomas, who didn’t make the trip to Central Florida with the Nets given the assumption he would be traded.

Brooklyn comes off a 125-109 home loss to the Lakers that followed a 130-77 defeat in Detroit that represented the Pistons’ most lopsided win ever. The Nets have dropped nine of 10 and are 7-18 on the road They’re 9-20 against Eastern Conference foes. Orlando is 14-8 at Kia Center and 17-17 against the East.

Franz Wagner, who missed 14 games after suffering a calf strain in New York on Dec. 5 before returning on Jan. 15 in Germany to play in his hometown, will miss his eighth consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 5, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), YES Network (Nets)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WFAN (Nets)

Magic look to sweep Brooklyn for second straight season

The Orlando Magic (25-24) host the Brooklyn Nets (13-36) for the third and final matchup between the teams this season.

The Nets came up just short when these teams last played, falling 104-103 in OT on Jan. 7. Brooklyn rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit by stifling Orlando and winning the final 12 minutes 29-14, but fell just short when Paolo Banchero banked in a game-winner.

Banchero scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Porter led Brooklyn with 34. The Nets nearly snapped a lengthy losing streak at the hands of Orlando, but come into Kia Center losers of the last eight encounters between these teams.

The Magic swept last season’s four games, winning the season series for the first time since 2020 after losing or tying the previous four years of contests. The Magic own a dominant 77-60 series lead over the Nets dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -9.5 (-105), Nets +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -380, Nets +300

Total: 214.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

NETS

F Noah Clowney

F Michael Porter Jr.

C Nic Claxton



G Egor Demin

G Nolan Traore

MAGIC

F/G Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left Ankle Soreness

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

NETS

Cam Thomas: Out - Not with Team (Waived)

Haywood Highsmith: Out- Not with Team (Waived)

Tyson Etienne: Out - Not with Team (Arriving via Trade)

Chaney Johnson: Out - G League (Two-way)

E.J. Liddell: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on trade deadline day, losing Tyus Jones: “Days like today’s suck. I don’t think there’s any other way to put it. You’re talking about the young man that Tyus is, what he’s done for us and this part of the business…what he was for our locker room and our young guys…so, yeah, these days are very tough."

