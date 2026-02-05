We are less than six hours away from the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline! The Orlando Magic made their first move by successfully salary-dumping Tyus Jones' $7 million salary on the Charlotte Hornets, ducking under the luxury tax.

Best case scenario: Roster shake up and acquire more high-end depth

Due to the Desmond Bane trade, Orlando doesn't have a great arsenal of assets. So it's not realistic that the Magic could get in the running for another prime talent, unless they get bold with one of their bigger contracts. It owns just one tradable first-round pick (2032) with seven second-round picks after attaching two to dump Jones.

However, the Magic could still either 1.) help facilitate a trade with the use of their second-round picks and acquire high-end depth, which likely means they exceed the luxury tax once again, or 2.) complete a 1-for-1, 2-for-1 or even a 1-for-2 trade for high-end depth and take back less salary so they don't brush past the tax.

There could be a combination of both, too.

After trading Jones, the Magic could use another spark plug off the bench to pair with Jase Richardson, who's appeared in 35 games this season, averaging 5.3 points on 48.3/37.3/72.7 shooting splits. Currently, they are No. 21 in offense, but have been the sixth-worst unit since the turn of the calendar with the seventh-worst effective field goal percentage and eighth-worst true-shooting percentage.

Thus, if there's any way to add shooting, floor spacing, ignitability over the next five or so hours while staying below the tax -- pull the trigger.

Worst case scenario: Magic stand firm post-Jones trade

Before the Tyus Jones salary dump, this was strictly a "the Magic stand pat" scenario. We're going to modify slightly, but with the same principle.

Yes, the Magic are now $1.4 million below the luxury tax and will have two open roster spots they must fill over the next two weeks.

They can explore the buyout market after the deadline -- even though most of those players never play much of a factor. But the worst thing the Magic could do is nothing. Orlando is on the heels of a 36-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with double-digit losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets.

While we've barely seen the Magic's preferred starting five (Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.) stay together, they need a shake-up. They need new juice in the building. Anything less is the Magic riding the hamster wheel of mediocrity and hoping that getting healthy alleviates all of the problems, where there appears to be more at the surface.

