How To Watch Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic open 2026 looking to notch consecutive victories, which is a great way to start a new year given that a win streak eluded them all of December. The Magic are in Chicago also looking to go 2-1 on a road trip that began with a 107-106 loss in Toronto before escaping Indiana with a 112-110 win in a matinee on New Year’s Eve. The Bulls are missing multiple rotation players, including standout guard Josh Giddey, a potential All-Star.

Paolo Banchero’s late bucket held up when Aaron Nesmith missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, allowing Orlando to finish 2025’s final month 7-7. Its last three games have all been decided by two or fewer points and hung in the balance until the final shot.

The Bulls are also playing their first game of the new year and also went 7-7 in December after winning their first game without Josh Giddey, who will miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. Tre Jones finished with a season-high 12 assists in taking over playmaking duties for a depleted backcourt in a 134-118 rout of New Orleans. Isaac Okoro scored a season-best 24 points.

The Bulls are 2-2 on this six-game homestand that will end following Saturday’s date with Charlotte. They’re 9-8 at home.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Bulls

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 8:10 p.m. EST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Chicago Sports Network Indiana (Bulls)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WLS (Bulls)

Orlando looks to win first game of new year for first time since ‘23

The Orlando Magic (19-15) visit the Chicago Bulls (16-17) in the third game of the season between the teams. The Magic have dropped their first game of the year twice in a row, last winning against the OKC Thunder three years ago.

The Magic welcomed Jalen Suggs back into the fold in Indiana, ending a seven-game run without their point guard, who was lost late in their NBA Cup semifinal loss to New York on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas. The Magic went 3-4 without the player who sets the tone at both ends with his pace and defense, surrendering 120 or more points in five of the seven games he missed.

Suggs may be on a slight minutes restriction, but scored 11 points against the Pacers on 4-for-11 shooting.

Orlando and Chicago split their first two meetings, both of which were played at Kia Center. The Bulls won 110-98 on Oct. 25, getting 21 points from Giddey to lead a balanced effort that pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Magic bounced back in a 125-120 victory on Dec. 1 behind Desmond Bane’s 37 points. Anthony Black, who was brilliant all last month, came off the bench to score 22 points and collect a team-high nine rebounds.

These teams will square off one last time on April 10 in Game 81 for both teams, which means it will likely be meaningful for playoff positioning. The Magic have won seven of the last 10 over Chicago and are 4-1 in their last five visits to the United Center.

The Magic trails the all-time series 65-60 and lost eight of the first 10 matchups in a series that dates back to Orlando’s entry as an expansion franchise. Michael Jordan scored 38 in the first matchup on Dec. 14, 1989.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-105) Bulls +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -205, Bulls +170

Total: 233.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

BULLS

F Matas Buzelis

F Jalen Smith

C Nikola Vucevic

G Tre Jones

G Isaac Okoro

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Sore Left Knee

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

BULLS

Josh Giddey: Out - Left Hamstring Strain

Coby White: Out - Right Calf Tightness

Zach Collins: Out - Right Toe Sprain

Noa Essengue: Out - Left Shoulder Surgery

Trentyn Flowers: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Emmanuel Miller: Questionable - Right Hamstring Strain

Lachlan Olbrich: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

QUOTABLE

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan on current depleted state: "To me, there’s certain things I feel we can do as a basketball team. Now, are we good enough to actually overcome to go and win games? Remains to be seen. But I know if we don’t do those things (hustle, fundamentals), we have no chance. To me, just doing that for our team, if we have injuries, that’s just the price of admission to be in a competitive situation."

