How To Watch Orlando Magic-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
The Orlando Magic head back out on the road after returning home from Las Vegas over the weekend after falling short in the NBA Cup semifinals against eventual champion New York. They’ll be home for Christmas, but will play at Utah, Golden State and Portland over the next six days in a busy stretch that begins with a visit to Denver.
The Nuggets own the second-best record in the Western Conference, so although the Magic own a short lead over Miami and Atlanta in the Southeast Division, they’re an underdog here in what looks to be their toughest game on the trip. Denver has won five straight games but has strangely fared better on the road (12-2) than at Ball Arena (7-4).
Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Nuggets
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 9:10 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Altitude, KTVD-My20 (Nuggets)
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KKSE (Nuggets)
Magic look to avoid second straight loss as four-game road trip begins
The Denver Nuggets (19-6) and the Orlando Magic (15-11) square off for the first time in a 10-day span since the teams will play in Central Florida on Dec. 27. The Nuggets have won 16 of 20 since November began, while Orlando has alternated wins and losses all month. Jamahl Mosley’s team aims to avoid their first losing streak since dropping four straight from Oct. 24-29.
Denver and Orlando have met twice this year, squaring off in each of 2025’s first two months. The Nuggets won 113-100 when these teams last met at Ball Arena (Jan. 16) and also rolled at Kia Center in the most recent meeting on Feb. 6. The Magic lost that game 112-90, shooting an abysmal 5-for-31 from 3-point range.
Nikola Jokic registered triple-doubles in both victories, averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Michael Porter Jr., now with the Nets, was also extremely effective. Paolo Banchero played in both losses but struggled, Jalen Suggs was unavailable for both defeats, and Wendell Carter Jr. was by far the Magic’s most effective performer.
Orlando has lost 14 of 18 against the Nuggets, including 10 in a row in recording season sweeps every year between the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. The Magic pulled out both wins in 2023-24, getting a 32-point triple-double from Banchero in their last win in Denver on Jan. 5, 2024, prevailing 122-120. The Nuggets hold a slim 36-35 edge in career matchups dating back to Orlando’s entry into the NBA in 1989. The Magic’s first-ever win over the Nuggets came in a 155-116 blowout on Dec. 30, 1990 in which Scott Skiles dished out an NBA-record 30 assists.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Nuggets -6.5 (-115), Magic +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Nuggets -285, Magic +230
Total: 236.5 (Over -108, Under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
PROJECTED STARTERS
NUGGETS
F Cam Johnson
F Spencer Jones
C Nikola Jokic
G Jamal Murray
G Peyton Watson
MAGIC
G/F Desmond Bane
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Tyus Jones
G Anthony Black
INJURY REPORT
NUGGETS
Peyton Watson: Questionable - Right Trunk Contusion
Christian Braun: Out - Left Ankle Sprain
Aaron Gordon: Out - Right Hamstring Strain
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable - Illness
DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League (On assignment)
Tamar Bates: Out - G League (Two-way)
Curtis Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)
MAGIC
Tristan da Silva: Questionable - Right Shoulder Contusion
Jalen Suggs: Out - Left Hip Contusion
Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain
Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery
Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)
Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-way)
Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Nuggets head coach on the ‘lower trunk’ injury that forced Peyton Watson to exit early in Monday’s OT win vs. Houston: "It was bone on bone, but it hurt him. It was one of those stingers that he just couldn’t get himself warmed up again. Nothing long-term as far as I understand. Just probably a bone bruise."
