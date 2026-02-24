How To Watch Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Lakers Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic bounced back from falling on a buzzer-beater in double overtime in Phoenix by taking down the Clippers in their first visit to the new Intuit Dome, overcoming a 37-point game from Kawhi Leonard.

They now run into Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Lakers for the first time this season in a crucial game since the difference between a 3-1 road trip and a 2-2 finish on this western swing following the All-Star game is clearly substantial.

Orlando continues to lead the Southeast Division by a percentage points over a Miami Heat team it has defeated all four times they’ve played. The Magic rank seventh in the East. The Lakers are up on the Suns by two games in the Pacific Division and rank fifth in the Western Conference.

L.A. is wrapping up a stretch of seven consecutive games at Crypto.com Arena dating back to Feb. 5. Doncic missed most of the homestand but returned following the All-Star break and has averaged 31.5 points in splitting games against the Clippers and Celtics.

The Magic are 5-4 in February following a 6-7 first month of 2026 and have been disappointingly playing .500 ball since about Thanksgiving.

Franz Wagner, who returned for a pair of games prior to the break, was ruled out for at least the next three weeks due to ankle soreness. Point guard Jalen Suggs is listed as questionable with a back strain.

The Lakers are 16-11 at home, while the Magic are 12-15 in road games. They have an 11-8 mark against Western Conference opposition. L.A. is 11-8 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Lakers

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 10:40 p.m. EST, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Spectrum Sportsnet (Lakers)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), ESPN LA 710 (Lakers)

Magic look for first four-game win streak vs. Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers (34-22) host the Orlando Magic (30-26) for the first matchup between the teams all season.

The Magic swept last season’s meetings, winning 119-118 in L.A. and 118-106 in the most recent matchup in Orlando on March 24. Franz Wagner scored 32 points and dished out nine assists to help overcome a 32-point game from Doncic. Orlando has won three straight in the series for the first time ever. The teams will meet in March at Kia Center.

The Lakers lead the all-time series 46-26 dating back to 1989-90 and won eight of the first nine matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Lakers -5.5 (-108), Magic +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Lakers -205 Magic +170

Total: 230.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

LAKERS

F/G Marcus Smart

F LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Back Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

LAKERS

Jaxson Hayes: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Bronny James: Out - G League (Two-way)

Adou Thiero: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Jevon Carter’s addition: “He makes up for our defensive side of the ball by just picking up full-court aggressive, being physical, brings veteran leadership in the huddles. He’s got a no-nonsense approach."