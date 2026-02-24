The 30–26 Orlando Magic visit the 34–22 Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Orlando is coming off a back-and-forth shootout with the Clippers, escaping with the win after a missed open jumper on the final possession, looking to build off an incredible display of scoring from Desmond Bane.

What do the Magic need to do to slow down Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Ride Desmond Bane's hot hand in LA

Feb 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Desmond Bane adding to a historically efficient scoring season with a 36-PT outing across town against the Clippers two nights before, the logical play is to keep riding Bane's hot hand against the Lakers.



Orlando is at the point where setting Desmond Bane up for shots, whether its open threes or driving lanes, has become one of their most efficient, consistent, and reliable forms of offensive attack.



Generating good looks for Bane creates a ripple effect of advantages created for the rest of the team, giving Orlando a floor-bending spark offensively they've never really had.

2. Win the turnover margin

Feb 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) shoots the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Orlando and LA rate similarly in point differential, ranking 16th and 17th respectively, but they do it in different ways.



Orlando has crept up to the 13th-best defense, while the Lakers have held onto the 11th-best offense.



The Magic rate 19th in offense, while the Lakers rate 22nd on defense.



With each team's general strengths and weaknesses matching up fairly evenly on both sides of the ball, where do the four factor advantages lie?



Orlando draws a lot of fouls and plays safe with the ball, recording the 4th-best free throw rate and the 7th-best turnover rate; these are small advantages and strengths for the Magic to lean on over the Lakers, though Los Angeles holds its own in those areas relative to the Magic's ranks.



The Lakers offense draws even more fouls and scores efficiently, ranking 1st in the league in FT Rate with the 3rd-best scoring efficiency; Orlando's defense is weak in both of these areas, making these two threats major areas for concern.



The Magic's defense has the advantage in forcing turnovers (9th) and securing rebounds (4th), so leaning on those strengths while aiming to win the free throw and turnover margins will help Orlando secure the victory.



Playing single coverage and jumping passing lanes instead of sending two at the Lakers stars could prove an effective way to force tough shots and force extra turnovers.

3. Don't Double Doncic

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Doncic remains a one-man wrecking crew, a one-man offensive engine, a one-man scoring creator who creates a good shot for his team every time down the floor by deciding the best plan of attack and executing it for himself to score, draw the foul, or find an open teammate with an assist.



How does a team stop a nearly unstoppable force of basketball nature?



They don't; they simply hope to contain it.



Orlando must defend the Lakers straight up; doubling any stars between Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves will only lead to an open shot for someone else, which is what the Lakers want you to do.



While these stars are electric scorers in their own right, making them beat you with tough single coverage without fouling is the challenge at hand.



Luka Magic is still one of the most exhilarating watches in the sport, but for Orlando to give themselves their best chance to succeed, forcing Luka to beat the Magic with his own magic is the team's best chance at survival.



Withstand the unthinkable shotmaking, live with the impossible shots, and don't let Doncic create looks for the rest of the team; make him carry the load from start to finish.



Don't double Doncic, just outlast Luka's Magic.