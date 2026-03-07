How To Watch Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have an opportunity to continue their surge on the road in Minnesota, where they’ll look to continue a win streak that began in L.A. with wins over the Clippers and Lakers.

The Magic are on a two-game weekend road trip that’s all business, featuring this contest against the Timberwolves and a matchup with the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Orlando guard Anthony Black and center Wendell Carter Jr. returned from one-game absences to help the Magic defeat the Dallas Mavericks 115-114 on Thursday behind 19 points from Tristan da Silva.

Minnesota is perfect through three March dates and brings a five-game win streak into this matchup with the Magic. An 8-1 run dating back to Feb. 9 has lifted the Timberwolves into third place in the Western Conference, although their lead on current No. 6 seed Los Angeles (Lakers) is just two games.

The Magic have fallen behind the Miami Heat in the Southeast Division by a half-game, although they hold a tie-braker since they have defeated Miami all four times they’ve played. The Magic have slipped to eighth in the East. The entire Southeast would be headed for the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

Orlando is 13-15 on the road 13-9 against Western Conference foes. Minnesota is 22-11 at home and a solid 16-6 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Sunday, March 7, 3:10 p.m. EST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network North (Timberwolves)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Magic hope to avoid three-game losing streak vs. Wolves

The Orlando Magic (33-28) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-23) in the first matchup between these teams this season. After being swept in last season’s meetings, Orlando looks to win at Target Center for the sixth time in seven tries since they’ve had a lot of success there under Jamahl Mosley.

The Timberwolves won last season’s contest at home, which happens to be the most recent matchup in the series, 118-111 on March 14. Paolo Banchero scored 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss, while Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 28 points.

Orlando had won five straight in Minneapolis prior to last season and are 8-5 over the last 13 against the Timberwolves. That has helped the Magic open a 44-27 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5 (-112), Magic +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Timberwolves -270, Magic +220

Total: 223.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Soreness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Kyle Anderson: Questionable - Right Knee Soreness

Joan Beringer: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Rocco Zikarsky: Available - G League (Two-way)

Enrique Freeman: Out - G League (Two-way)

Zyon Pullin: Out - G League (Two-way)