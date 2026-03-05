Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors came up short on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, and it’s becoming tougher and tougher for them to move higher than the No. 5 seed in the East this season.

On Thursday, the Raptors are road underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves and superstar guard Anthony Edwards, who dropped 41 points in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Minnesota has climbed to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference, and it has a path for the No. 3 seed if it can finish the regular season strong.

The Wolves won the first meeting between these teams by two points, snapping a lengthy franchise losing streak in Toronto. Can they complete the season sweep of a playoff-bound squad in the East?

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, my player prop pick and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raptors +5.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Raptors: +185

Timberwolves: -225

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Raptors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Raptors record: 35-26

Timberwolves record: 39-23

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Brandon Ingram – questionable

Alijah Martin – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – questionable

Jaylen Clark – questionable

Joe Ingles – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Zyon Pullin – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley OVER 5.5 Assists (-143)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Quickley is worth a look against Minnesota:

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is averaging 6.1 assists on 10.5 potential assists per game this season, but he’s been even better as of late, putting up 11 and 12 dimes in his last two games.

Since returning from a two-game absence on Jan. 18, Quickley is averaging 6.1 assists per game across 18 games, clearing this line in 10 of those matchups. That includes an eight-assist game in his first meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025-26 season.

There are going to be some ups and downs for Quickley in this market – just three games ago he didn’t record a single assist – but the highs he’s had over the last month are undeniable. I think he’s a solid target with this prop set below his season average, as the Wolves are allowing nearly nine dimes per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 campaign.

Raptors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Anthony Edwards was a late addition to Minnesota's injury report (questionable) which makes the Wolves a little riskier to bet on in this matchup.

Toronto and Minnesota both have a net rating of +3.2 over their last 10 games, and the Raptors are actually one of the best road teams in the league, going 19-10 straight up. So, even with Brandon Ingram (questionable) on the injury report, the Raptors may be worth a bet to cover as road dogs.

The Timberwolves have struggled to cover the spread when favored at home this season, going just 11-17 ATS. Meanwhile, the Raptors are one of the best teams in the league as road underdogs, going 10-5 against the spread.

After a two-point game in the first meeting between these teams, I expect another close game on Thursday night.

Pick: Raptors +5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

