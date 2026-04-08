How To Watch Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic are hoping to leave their inconsistency behind them in order to avoid the play-in tournament, but have won three straight and will need to add three more in order to realistically finish No. 6 since the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors remain ahead of them. Orlando could slip to No. 9 since it leads Charlotte by just a half-game and would lose a tiebreaker if the teams end up even.

The Magic will have both Franz Wagner and Anthony Black back off the injury report and available to play for the first time in months.

Minnesota is locked into the No. 6 seed in the West, so it is opting to rest players to ensure all personnel is healthy for a playoff series against whoever ends up the No. 3 seed between Denver and Houston. Jaden McDaniels, who has been sidelined over the past week, will suit up to try and get some run in and work some rust off.

The Magic are 24-15 at home and 18-11 against Western Conference foes. The Wolves are 22-17 on the road and 18-11 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, April 7, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), FanDuel Sports Network North (Timberwolves)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KFXN (Timberwolves)

Magic look for sweep of shorthanded Minnesota in playoff tuneup

The Orlando Magic (43-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (47-32) in a playoff tune-up for both teams. Orlando is a double-digit favorite since the Wolves are resting most starters and will be looking to sweep the season series between these teams for the first time since 2021-22.

Orlando won the first meeting at Target Center 119-92 on March 7, playing arguably its most complete game of the season. Anthony Edwards scored 34 points for the home team but got little help, felt there was a reason for the poor performance from his teammates but declined to elaborate.

Desmond Bane led the Magic with 30 points, while Paolo Banchero added 25 points and 15 rebounds. Orlando dominated the glass 58-37 in a high-effort performance and held the Timberwolves to 35.7 percent shooting, including a 9-for-40 showing from 3-point range.

Orlando is up 45-27 in the all-time series over Minnesota dating back to 1989-90.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -10.5 (-108), Timberwolves +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Magic -425, Timberwolves +330

Total: 231.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

TIMBERWOLVES

F Terrence Shannon Jr.

F Jaden McDaniels

C Joan Beringer

G Bones Hyland

G Donte DiVincenzo

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Out - RIght Knee Injury Maintenance

Jaden McDaniels: Available - Left Knee Patella Tendonopathy

Julius Randle: Out - Right Hand Soreness

Rudy Gobert: Out - Rest

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Right Calf Injury Maintenance

Mike Conley Jr.: Out - Rest

MAGIC

Wendell Carter Jr.: Available - Nasal Fracture - Face Mask

Jamal Cain: Available - Left Calf Contusion

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain