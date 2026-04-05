How To Watch Orlando Magic-New Orleans Pelicans Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic gave up a career-high 51 points to Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg on Friday night but managed to take care of the Dallas Mavericks anyway, winning 138-127 to handle business on the first leg of a two-game road trip that concludes Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The season’s only trip to the Big Easy is next for the Magic, marking the final road game of the regular season against a Western Conference opponent. While New Orleans has been eliminated from the playoff picture for a long time due to a brutal start that resulted in Willie Green being the only head coach fired, Orlando has locked up a berth in the postseason and is trying to win its way out of the play-in.

The Magic have almost no room for error in order to finish No. 6, entering Sunday two full games behind the Toronto Raptors while vying with four other teams harboring the same goal. With tough home games against Detroit and Minnesota up next prior to a final pair of road tests in Chicago and Boston, a loss to the Pelicans would squash any optimism remaining among the group.

The Magic are 17-19 on the road and 17-11 against Western Conference foes. The Pelicans are 16-23 at home and 9-20 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

Game date, time and location: Sunday, April 5, 7:10 p.m. EST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (Pelicans)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WWL (Pelicans)

Magic look to defeat Pelicans for ninth consecutive time

The Orlando Magic (41-36) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (25-53) hoping to lock up their second winning season in three years after finishing .500 last season. Standing in the way of win No. 42 is a team they’ve defeated eight straight times.

The Pelicans lost in Orlando 128-118 on Jan. 11, squandering a 98-91 edge entering the fourth quarter. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 27 points, while Anthony Black added 26.

Orlando hasn’t lost to the Pelicans since Dec. 23, 2021. The Magic has won eight straight in New Orleans, last losing on Jan. 18, 2017. This surge has Orlando up 30-20 in the all-time series dating back to 2003.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-115), Pelicans +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -218, Pelicans +180

Total: 236.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PELICANS

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

C Yves Missi

G Jeremiah Fears

G Herb Jones

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Jett Howard: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

PELICANS

Dejonte Murray: Out - Left Hand Contusion

Trey Murphy III: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Bryce McGowens: Out - Right Small Toe Fracture

Karlo Matkovic: Out - Lower Back Spasms