How To Watch Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors probably won’t swap tales of their unlikely conquests last time they took the floor, but they could if they wanted. Over the last 48 hours, the teams arguably pulled off the NBA’s most unlikely victories, rallying from second-half deficits on their home floor.

The Nuggets dominated the Magic through the first half on Saturday night, riding another Nikola Jokic triple-double and coaxing another poor shooting performance out of a team whose struggles often stem from an inability to find the range.

Anthony Black then exploded with a remarkable performance, his older teammates followed suit with some great late-game execution, and the end result was a 127-126 win secured when Jamal Murray’s last-second jumper wound up just off the mark.

Orlando shot 75 percent from the field in the second half deep into the fourth quarter, got a huge Black strip on Jokic at a key juncture late in the game and ended up pulling off another big win on its home floor to build on a victory at the buzzer over Portland and a one-point conquest of Miami. Black finished with a career-best 38 points.

Toronto trailed Golden State by double-figures in the fourth and was down 120-113 after Steph Curry nailed a 3-pointer, but responded with seven points in just over 45 seconds and benefited from Curry being whistled for an offensive foul on the Warriors’ final possession in regulation. The Raptors then dominated overtime 19-5, posting a 141-127 win punctuated by Scottie Barnes finishing with 23 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Raptors are 5-7 in December, Orlando is 6-6, and the teams are separated by a half-game in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season ended Monday, the teams would open the first round of the playoffs in Canada.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Raptors

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 29, 7:40 p.m. EST, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Sportsnet (Raptors)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Orlando aims to close out 2025 on a high note

The Orlando Magic (18-14) visit the Toronto Raptors (19-14) in the penultimate game for both in 2025. The Raptors will close out the calendar year at home against the Nuggets on Wednesday, while the Magic wrap up in Indiana. Even though they’ve played a dozen contests, Orlando is down to its final chance to string together consecutive wins in a wild December that has featured games in Manhattan, Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Portland and now Canada’s most populous city.

Toronto is 2-5 at home and looking to match its longest win streak of the month while keeping hope alive that it can avoid a losing December. RJ Barrett returned to the lineup to provide a boost but won’t play on Monday. The Magic have rest advantage over a Raptors group that is 1-5 on the second of a second of a back-to-back, having lost games to last-place teams Brooklyn and Charlotte in this situation this month.

These teams are meeting for the first time this season. Toronto has won three in a row over the Magic and is 15-7 against them since April 1, 2019. Orlando is just 3-9 in its last dozen games up in Canada, though it did win on Jan. 3 in last season’s first meeting between these teams. The Raptors got revenge on Jan. 21 and won consecutive contests in Central Florida on March 2 and 4, prevailing 104-102 and 114-113, overcoming a 41-point outburst from Paolo Banchero last time these teams squared off. The Magic trail the all-time series against the Raptors 60-46 despite winning 10 of the first 12 matchups in a series that dates back to 1995.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -1.5 (-105), Raptors +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Magic -122, Raptors +102

Total: 220.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

RAPTORS

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

C Sandro Mamukelashvili

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ochai Agbaji

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Left Hip Contusion

Goga Bitadze: Questionable - Left Knee Strain

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

RAPTORS

RJ Barrett: Out - Right Knee Sprain Injury Management

Collin Murray-Broyles: Questionable - Illness

Jakob Poeltl: Out - Lower Back Strain

Chucky Hepburn: Out - G League (Two-way)

A.J. Lawson: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alijah Martin: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes on his big game vs. Golden State: "I was just in the right spots at the right time. Just trying to work my way on the other end, try to wedge them in, try to jump for it. I was finding those loose balls as well."

