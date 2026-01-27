Jamahl Mosley's next loss could be his last as Orlando Magic coach

There are teams worse off than the Orlando Magic, but as February looms, there aren’t any head coaches whose seat is hotter than Jamahl Molsey. The fifth-year Orlando coach still has his team in position to win a third straight Southeast Division title, but that means absolutely nothing this season.

The division is again a monument to mediocrity, so finishing first carries no significance. The NBA no longer gives a division winner a top-four seed, so Orlando would again be stuck in the play-in even if it finishes ahead of the Miami Heat.

Mosley has known his Magic were in “must-win” mode since team president Jeff Weltman made that pronouncement before the season began. There are legitimate excuses as to why his team looks so out of sync, but since “must-win” mode means those are null and void, Orlando’s coach is in serious danger of not making it to the All-Star break with his job intact.

After matching a season-low in dropping a fourth straight game on Monday night in Cleveland, Orlando is in jeopardy of falling to .500 by losing on Wednesday in Miami. Since the Heat won in Phoenix on Sunday, they’ll have rest advantage and a lead in the Southeast they can add a game to.

The Magic has won the first three matchups over Miami this season, which also means a loss can be viewed as yet another sign of regression. For all those reasons, this first of two regular-season trips to South Florida may be a must-win. If the Heat extend Orlando’s run of defeats to five, there’s a good chance Mosley isn’t in place when Florida’s teams conclude their regular-season series on March 14.

Miami, on paper, is the most beatable opponent on the Magic schedule until the Brooklyn Nets come through Kia Center on Feb. 5. Orlando concludes the month with a Friday night home game against the Toronto Raptors before opening February in San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Magic have coach with ample interim HC experience on staff

If Mosley can get things turned around against the juggernaut ahead, he deserves to stay. However, it’s more likely that the struggles snowball and this losing streak continues.

Joe Prunty, who has been a head coach on an interim basis on three separate occasions, came aboard this offseason and would be the logical choice to take over. In his career, he’s stepped in for Mike Budenholzer, Nate McMillan and Adrian Griffin, owns a 25-17 record as an interim head coach and has one fewer playoff win than Mosley while in charge.

This shouldn’t be perceived as a knock on Mosley. He’s respected and will get another job sooner than later if things don’t work out with the Magic, but the unfortunate reality is he’s out of time.

Tonight's flop won't help calm the concerns surrounding this Magic team



This team is frustrated. And it's palpable. #MakeItMagic pic.twitter.com/HwPKfPUsK0 — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 25, 2026

Orlando sportscaster Daren Stoltzfus shot the video above of the team huddle in a recent game and captured a group that was obviously dispirited and disconnected. If the situation wasn’t what it is, all of this could be brushed off as the cost of doing business over 82 games. Instead, to many Magic fans who shared the clip and commented on it on social media platforms, it’s further proof the current situation can’t be salvaged.

With Jalen Suggs just back and on a minutes restriction again, and Franz Wagner still sidelined, Orlando isn’t going to have its core intact for Weltman and the front office to properly make the determination on how to move forward with this group until after the All-Star break. Rumors that Paolo Banchero and Mosley butt heads, even if unfounded, have also made the rounds because negative speculation thrives on struggles.

Did Franz Wagner rush back too fast in order to play in the first-ever NBA regular-season game in his hometown of Munich? It’s looking that way. Mosley can’t be blamed for that, but he can end up paying the check for it since Wagner was out there in what was undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, suiting up after missing over five weeks.

Suggs hasn’t been consistently healthy. You can count on one hand the number of games he’s played in without restrictions. Moe Wagner has played in five games. Banchero was injured and missed nearly a month. Valid excuses can be made about why the 2025-26 Magic haven’t met expectations, but we’ve reached the point where that no longer matters.

Jamahl Mosley wants to see The Magic take pride in defense again:



“When teams can’t walk in here and get downhill and dance on the sideline when they make a big 3 or blow by you and they get a big dunk because you didn’t sprint back in transition.”



pic.twitter.com/VAZviy3bcR — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 23, 2026

Mosley is known league-wide as a defensive coach. He's been the equivalent of an NFL defensive coordinator and helped Orlando become one of the stingiest teams in the league. All metrics backed that up as recently as last season. Although the Magic are operating at a faster pace, their resistance has gone off a cliff. Monday's loss in Cleveland got away from them due to an inability to stop Donovan Mitchell, who scored 45 points on 15-for-25 shooting.

Not being able to defend an opponent's top scorer has occurred often. Even with Suggs available and logging 27 minutes in spite of 2-for-13 shooting, the Magic couldn't get a handle on Mitchell despite backcourt mate Darius Garland watching from the sidelines. Players are frustrated. Fans are frustrated, and you can bank on the front office knowing a move is likely necessary.

Unless Mosley can beat the Heat and get his team to respond over the next week, his tenure with the Orlando Magic will end. It will be a raw deal, but life is filled with those. He’s reached the point of no return where a whole team is struggling and under-performing, so someone has to pay the price for a new voice being necessary. Mosley may fall victim to the reality that you can’t fire the roster, so the only move to be made in order to shake things up is to ax the coach.