Launch threes, unleash Franz-Paolo P&R among 3 keys to Magic beating Celtics again
In a mini home series against their most recent playoff adversary, Orlando hosts Boston Sunday night for their seventh matchup in the Magic's last fifteen games going back to last season.
Friday night's keys to an NBA Cup #MagicWin over the Celtics included attacking the paint, cutting off Jaylen Brown drives, limiting Boston's three-pointers with Orlando launching more of their own.
Two days later, not much has changed to that gameplan, but we now can evaluate what did and did not work, and adjust.
Here's a gameplan featuring 3 keys to how Orlando secures a #MagicWin tonight against the Celtics.
1. Shoot more threes than Boston, run them off the line
When you live and die by the three, you best not miss.
Orlando outshined the league-leader in 3pt volume Friday night, with the Magic shooting 47% 3P% on 36 threes to Boston's 35% 3P% on 37 threes.
17 3PM is the most 3pt makes in a game for the Magic this season, while 36 3PA is two shy of the most 3pt attempts in a game from Orlando all year.
Orlando simply attempting as many threes as its opponent is a very promising sign; there are a ton of good shooters on this Magic team, the best shooters just need to keep increasing their volume of 3pt shots.
Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva were once again feeling it from downtown, adding in 7/11 3PT shooting of their own against Boston on Friday night.
The Magic having this swing factor where their team may hit 15+ three-pointers on any given night is a total game-changer this offense simply has not had since the days of Stan Van Gundy's Dwight teams served as a precursor to the modern NBA.
The strengths of this Magic team remain inside: attacking the rack, crashing the glass, drawing fouls, paint-and-spray passes.
All these things work in unison to bend defenses, create second chances, and make space for shooters.
I asked Jamahl Mosley about the team's good shot creation after Friday night's win, which he replied:
“The open man gets the ball. The right play is the right play…
These guys trust each other enough to say that whatever we’re supposed to do to get the win, that’s what we’ll do to get the win.”
2. Attack the rack with Franz Wagner - Paolo Banchero Pick-and-Roll
Magic fans witnessed the equivalent of a basketball solar eclipse Friday night, and no I don't mean the team shot so badly it would blind you by looking at it.
No, Orlando saw a play fans have dreamt about the Magic running for years, despite the team only showing it once in a blue moon:
The Franz Wagner - Paolo Banchero Pick-and-Roll
Banchero screens. Wagner drives. Banchero rolls. Ball bounces.
So simple, yet so effective.
This action bends the defense and creates countless advantages, especially when that duo is surrounded play floor-spacers, connective playmakers, and strong playfinishers like Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Tristan da Silva, and Anthony Black.
Against Boston, Wagner hit the screen-slipping Banchero in this action, before Paolo immediately read-and-reacted to the help defense with a kickout to Bane for the open three.
This dynamic is just what this Magic offense has been waiting for.
A set that utilizes the team's best players in ideal roles should be used as often as possible as a staple set for Orlando's offense going forward.
With the Celtics frontcourt under construction compared to years prior, the rack remains a prime target for the Magic's downhill attack.
3. Force Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Payton Pritchard into tough contested bad shots
Boston wants to beat you with never-ending screening rolling handoffs and drive-and-kick basketball to generate three-pointers.
After running them off the line, denying as many threes as possible, Orlando's defensive gameplan should be centered around containing the scoring of these three along with the playmaking of Derrick White, super connector, who had ten assists against Orlando Friday night.
Jaylen Brown found a rhythm that kept Boston in the game; Anfernee Simons popped off in the fourth quarter for all 11 of his points; Payton Pritchard manages to maneuver his way into open shots a little too often.
Orlando's elite defenders should eye in on these three, forcing as many tough deep contested pull-up midrange jumpers as possible.