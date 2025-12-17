Ranking every Orlando Magic player by trade likelihood, from Paolo Banchero to Tyus Jones

The NBA trade season is officially underway, with most NBA players now eligible for trades as of December 15, even those who signed with new teams before the season began.

For a rising team like the Orlando Magic with bigger expectations, this is the perfect time to go holiday shopping for reinforcements in what has been a wobbly start. Some of that was a byproduct of injuries to core players, but there's no question the Magic expected to be higher in the standings at this point of the season, no matter what the excuses are.

Should Orlando decide to be active on the trade market, here's a rundown of which Magic players are least to most likely to be traded.

The Untouchable Core

14. Paolo Banchero

Why: Franchise centerpiece.

Banchero is the Magic’s offensive engine and long-term face of the franchise. With a max extension kicking in next season and the team built entirely around his timeline, Orlando has zero incentive to entertain trade scenarios for the former No. 1 overall pick.

13. Franz Wagner

Why: Dynamic co-star on a long-term deal.

Wagner is a perfect fit alongside Banchero, indeed, his versatile modern NBA game is a good fit alongside any NBA star, but the partnership is an exciting one that will continue to pay dividends over time. He's an essential piece to their core, and not a trade chip by any means.

12. Desmond Bane

Why: Elite shooter, win-now fit.

Bane gives Orlando exactly what it’s lacked in their quest to conquer the East: a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter who always plays hard. Acquiring him from the Memphis Grizzlies at a steep cost of draft capital signaled a commitment to contending now, not asset-flipping.

11. Jalen Suggs

Why: Defensive engine who steadies the team.

Suggs does a lot for the Magic out on the floor, sets the tone defensively, and has grown into a foundational guard. His unusually descending contract structure only increases his value to Orlando internally.

Developmental Players With Upside

10. Anthony Black

Why: Rising guard who could be a key piece.

Black hasn’t fully popped offensively yet, but there's no question there's promise there, and Orlando values his size, defense, and playmaking. While still firmly in the development plan, Black should benefit from an increased role this season.

9. Tristan da Silva

Why: Intriguing skill set and reasonable contract.

Still early in his career, da Silva hasn’t established a firm rotation role yet, but it's still difficult to see the Magic giving up on him already. However, should other teams be tempted by his promise, he could be a valuable asset that might be offered at the right price.

8. Jase Richardson

Why: Young, movable, non-core.

Richardson has some upside to his game, but Orlando’s guard depth limits his playing time significantly, which restricts his long-term prospects. With the cupboard bare after the Bane trade, Orlando could move players like him to recoup assets or as a secondary piece to a larger deal down the road, but it would be too soon now to give up on a promising rookie.

7. Noah Penda

Why: Developmental contract, roster flexibility.

Of the two rookies, Penda would theoretically be the most expendable, but again, it's way too early to trade a young player who has barely had a chance to crack the rotation.

Movable Rotation Pieces

6. Jonathan Isaac

Why: Defensive specialist with unique value, but injury-prone.

On paper, Isaac could ideally be a tantalizing defensive presence during a deep Magic playoff run, but the reality is very different. When healthy, Isaac can be a game-changer defensively, but can he be anything more than a situational weapon?

5. Wendell Carter Jr.

Why: Solid starter, movable salary.

Carter is productive and reliable, but not untouchable. His contract could appeal to teams needing a starting-caliber center, making him a realistic, though not urgent, trade option.

4. Goga Bitadze

Why: Quality rotation big with a defined ceiling.

Bitadze plays his role effectively, and an argument could be made that he's underutilized, but the reality is that backup centers are among the most replaceable positions in the league.

Most Likely Trade Pieces

3. Jett Howard

Why: Has shooting upside, but unclear path.

Howard’s offensive skill set is worth a look, but Orlando’s wing depth has limited his opportunities and he's on an expiring contract. That makes him a logical “change-of-scenery” candidate if another team believes in him.

2. Moritz Wagner

Why: Decent big with expiring contract.

Wagner’s offensive production is real, but his role is replaceable, and he hasn't played for a year after his ACL injury. Teams looking for frontcourt scoring and toughness could view him as a useful addition off the bench if he can show he's healthy.

1. Tyus Jones

Why: Expiring contract, plug-and-play guard.

Jones is a steady veteran with real value to contenders. On an expiring deal, he’s exactly the type of player teams inquire about near the deadline, and the Magic would be wise to listen to offers.