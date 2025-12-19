Orlando Magic depleted by injuries as road trip opens against Nuggets

The Orlando Magic head back out on the road after returning home from Las Vegas over the weekend after falling short in the NBA Cup semifinals against eventual champion New York. Already without forward Franz Wagner and point guard Jalen Suggs, head coach Jamahl Mosley got bad news that his rotation would be further compromised by injuries with forwards Jonathan Isaac and Tristan da Silva ruled out.

The Magic will be home for Christmas, but it appears they will need to survive being shorthanded on a trip that continues at Utah, Golden State and Portland over the next six days in a busy stretch that begins with this visit to Denver.

The Nuggets own the second-best record in the Western Conference, so although the Magic own a short lead over Miami and Atlanta in the Southeast Division, they’re an underdog here in what looks to be their toughest game on the trip. Denver has won five straight games but has strangely fared better on the road (12-2) than at Ball Arena (7-4). In a late development, wing Peyton Watson (trunk contusion) was ruled out, but Tim Hardaway Jr. was cleared to play.

INJURY REPORT

NUGGETS

Peyton Watson: Out - Right Trunk Contusion

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Available - Illness

Christian Braun: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Aaron Gordon: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League (On assignment)

Tamar Bates: Out - G League (Two-way)

Curtis Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Tristan da Silva: Out - Right Shoulder Contusion

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Hip Contusion

Jalen Suggs: Out - Left Hip Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-way)

Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

NUGGETS

F Cam Johnson

F Spencer Jones

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Peyton Watson

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Nuggets

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Dec. 18, 9:10 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Altitude, KTVD-My20 (Nuggets)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KKSE (Nuggets)

Magic look to avoid second straight loss as four-game road trip begins

The Denver Nuggets (19-6) and the Orlando Magic (15-11) square off for the first time in a 10-day span since the teams will play in Central Florida on Dec. 27. The Nuggets have won 16 of 20 since November began, while Orlando has alternated wins and losses all month. Jamahl Mosley’s team aims to avoid their first losing streak since dropping four straight from Oct. 24-29.

Denver and Orlando have met twice this year, squaring off in each of 2025’s first two months. The Nuggets won 113-100 when these teams last met at Ball Arena (Jan. 16) and also rolled at Kia Center in the most recent meeting on Feb. 6. The Magic lost that game 112-90, shooting an abysmal 5-for-31 from 3-point range.

Nikola Jokic registered triple-doubles in both victories, averaging 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Michael Porter Jr., now with the Nets, was also extremely effective. Paolo Banchero played in both losses but struggled, Jalen Suggs was unavailable for both defeats, and Wendell Carter Jr. was by far the Magic’s most effective performer.

Orlando has lost 14 of 18 against the Nuggets, including 10 in a row in recording season sweeps every year between the 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. The Magic pulled out both wins in 2023-24, getting a 32-point triple-double from Banchero in their last win in Denver on Jan. 5, 2024, prevailing 122-120. The Nuggets hold a slim 36-35 edge in career matchups dating back to Orlando’s entry into the NBA in 1989. The Magic’s first-ever win over the Nuggets came in a 155-116 blowout on Dec. 30, 1990 in which Scott Skiles dished out an NBA-record 30 assists.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Nuggets -6.5 (-115), Magic +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Nuggets -285, Magic +230

Total: 236.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Nuggets head coach on the ‘lower trunk’ injury that forced Peyton Watson to exit early in Monday’s OT win vs. Houston: "It was bone on bone, but it hurt him. It was one of those stingers that he just couldn’t get himself warmed up again. Nothing long-term as far as I understand. Just probably a bone bruise."

More Orlando Magic Stories