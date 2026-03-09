Magic amending Jonathan Isaac's guarantee could signal end is near

The majority of NBA players' contracts are guaranteed, though there are exceptions to the rule, with a few littered with play-based incentives or potential outs for an organization to potentially save money.

In Jonathan Isaac's case, the Orlando Magic wing was expected to be due $14.5 million next year if he played 52 games or more this season.

With the seventh-year wing one game shy of that threshold, the organization recently amended the contract, eliminating the games played incentive and pushing the guarantee date back to June 28, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks first reported.

Why this could signal Jonathan Isaac's end with the organization is sooner rather than later:

Through 51 games, Isaac is averaging just 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds on 42.6 percent shooting and a dismal 50.2 percent true shooting, the third-worst mark of his career.

On one hand, it's surprising that he and his agency are headed in this direction. On the other, Isaac has been, for the most part, a complete non-factor this season and still has two more non-guaranteed years left on his contract beyond 2026-27.

Only $8 million of his $14.5 million was guaranteed entering next season. With the date pushed back to June 28, the Magic could essentially waive him before June 28 and save $6.5 million off their 2026-27 cap sheet.

Both Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero have their extensions kicking in next year with $18.1 and $41.5 million cap hits, respectively. Carter, Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane allocate for 104.4 percent of the cap. Jevon Carter and Moe Wagner are both free agents while Anthony Black becomes extension eligible, although that wouldn't kick in until 2027-28.

Alas, any avenue for the Magic -- projected to be $5.7 million over the first apron, per Spotrac -- to save money, they likely will. Isaac is only one domino; his fate with Orlando is all but sealed after this season.

Now, it will be up to president Jeff Weltman and Co. to have some serious conversations regarding this core, should another flameout occur. At 34-28, the Magic are in the thick of a race for a top-5 seed with 20 games to go -- including two more against the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

In seven seasons with Orlando, Isaac, who the organization drafted No. 6 overall in 2017, has averaged 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on 44.2 percent shooting and 31.6 percent from 3-point range.

