Magic complete Tyus Jones salary dump to dip tax
In this story:
The Orlando Magic have traded Tyus Jones plus two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was first reported roughly 17 hours ahead of the trade deadline.
Those picks will be a 2027 second-round pick swap (least favorable between BOS/ORL) and a 2028 Magic second-round pick, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.
As a result of this trade, the Magic move $1.4 million below the luxury tax, according to Yossi Gozlan's Cap Sheets. Due to his contract and his underwhelming play, Jones has been subject to plenty of trade rumors over the last several weeks.
Now, a deal is done.
Jones, 29, was averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 points on 34.2 percent shooting and 44.8 percent true shooting through 48 games, including eight starts. He was having the worst season of his career, by far. And now he will be on his fifth team in four years.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates! Follow Orlando Magic OnSi for all your latest news and more!
More Orlando Magic OnSi Stories:
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_