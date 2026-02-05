Magic complete Tyus Jones salary dump to dip tax

The Orlando Magic have traded Tyus Jones plus two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was first reported roughly 17 hours ahead of the trade deadline.

The Orlando Magic are trading Tyus Jones to the Charlotte Hornets for cash considerations, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Sources said the Hornets receive two second-round picks from the Magic in this deal, lifting them to 11 first-rounders and 14 second-rounders over the next 7 years. The trade gets Orlando out of the luxury tax. https://t.co/68vfBCaetu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Those picks will be a 2027 second-round pick swap (least favorable between BOS/ORL) and a 2028 Magic second-round pick, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Charlotte received the 2027 least favorable second via Boston/Orlando and 2028 second via Orlando sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/RvakaSb4jo — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2026

As a result of this trade, the Magic move $1.4 million below the luxury tax, according to Yossi Gozlan's Cap Sheets. Due to his contract and his underwhelming play, Jones has been subject to plenty of trade rumors over the last several weeks.

Now, a deal is done.

Jones, 29, was averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 points on 34.2 percent shooting and 44.8 percent true shooting through 48 games, including eight starts. He was having the worst season of his career, by far. And now he will be on his fifth team in four years.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates! Follow Orlando Magic OnSi for all your latest news and more!

