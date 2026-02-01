Why Magic’s Biggest Trade Deadline Need Might Not Be What Fans Expect

The Orlando Magic are going into the trade deadline with the chance to make some changes in regards to the roster.

The Magic have often been a conservative team at the trade deadline, but this year could be different considering the fact that they are an Eastern Conference playoff contender. The team is currently in seventh place in the East and they could use a boost to help them get into the top six and beyond. However, that isn't exactly how things are going to play out.

The Magic might not make a move at all at the deadline to keep the continuity of the roster intact. However, there is one big need the team needs to address going into the deadline, and that is the tax.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic Need to Dodge Tax at Trade Deadline

The Magic have one simple move if they want to get under the tax and avoid paying penalties this season: trade Tyus Jones to a team with an open roster spot for a protected second-round pick. Jones is making $7 million this season for the Magic, and he hasn't been playing well for the team to warrant paying his salary and tax penalties.

It would be one thing if Jones was the player that the Magic thought he was when he signed on to the team. This isn't to say Jones isn't doing a good job, but he is averaging a career low in points. If he was playing better and the Magic were higher in the standings, there is a better chance that Orlando would look to keep Jones around for the second half of the season. However, that hasn't been the case, and things could be coming to an end for Jones in Orlando this week.

The Magic also would have an open rotation spot if Jones were to be traded, and that could go to rookie guard Jace Richardson, who has impressed so far early in his career. The Magic could also figure out a way to sign a player off of the buyout market. The team already has an open roster spot, so it wouldn't be out of the question for one or two players to join Orlando for the stretch run.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action against the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories