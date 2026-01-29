3 Players Magic Must Trade Before the Deadline

The Orlando Magic are a week away from the trade deadline, and the team is in need of shaking some things up in order to have a chance to move up in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic currently sit in 7th place in the Eastern Conference but are within striking distance of the top 5, sitting just 4.5 games back of the No. 2 overall seed. This means they should be buyers, but they don't have the assets to make a massive move. Here's a look at three players the team could look to trade ahead of the deadline.

PG Tyus Jones

Out of these three players, Jones is the likeliest to be dealt given the fact that he makes $7 million and is a free agent at the end of the season. The Magic can look to duck tax penalties if they were to trade Jones by Feb. 5.

Jones has also not lived up to the hype when he was signed on this offseason. He is averaging a career-low 3.1 points per game, and the team could benefit from an upgrade at the backup point guard position. While he provides a veteran presence, the Magic could benefit in other areas by trading him.

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

SG Jett Howard

Like Jones, Howard is a free agent at the end of the season and is probably not going to return to the Magic. Orlando would benefit from trading him to a team that would have more of an opportunity to play him. Howard has been buried in the Magic's depth chart ever since the team selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Magic declined his fourth-year option at the beginning of the season, making him a free agent this summer. Howard has skills to play in the NBA, as evidenced by a 30-point performance against the Boston Celtics back in November. A change of scenery could do Howard some good and it would also provide a chance to get more minutes to showcase himself before free agency.

C Goga Bitadze

Bitadze is the least likely Magic player to be traded out of these three, but he is probably going to receive offers from teams around the league looking for a big man. With Moe Wagner returning to the lineup, Bitadze's role has shrunk, and he is still making money that should not go to a person that isn't playing very much.

If a team makes an offer on Bitadze, the Magic should at least consider what it would look like if they were to accept it.

