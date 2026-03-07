The Orlando Magic picked up a massive road victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 119-92 win. It marked the Magic's first win by 27 or more points since Feb. 19 against the tanking Sacramento Kings.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Magic's defensive gameplan worked to perfection:

Mar 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) thanks the fans during an interview after a game against the Orlando Magic at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range. For 90 percent of players, that's a good game.

Well, Edwards, a four-time All-Star and two-time second-team All-NBA honoree, had that through the first 8:40 of the game. Edwards ultimately scored a game-high 33 points on 8-of-18 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves' rising superstar played like one.

However, it wasn't about what Edwards did; it was about what his teammates didn't do.

The Timberwolves can't consistently create outside of Edwards. They were able to get to the charity stripe midway through the third quarter, but Minnesota had a lot of difficulty generating consistent half-court offense.

The Magic completely shut off the water. Outside of Edwards, Minnesota's top-eight shot just 34.4 percent (21-61). Jaden McDaniels was scoreless until his first free-throw with 9:16 left; Donte DiVincenzo went scoreless on six attempts; Ayo Dosunmu, their deadline acquisition, went just 1-of-6.

Orlando's physicality was paramount all afternoon. It routinely blitzed and shaded multiple defenders toward Edwards. Orlando made someone else beat them.

And they couldn't.

Orlando (still) cannot catch break:

Mar 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's not as much of an excuse as it is reality. The entire league has dealt with injuries, in fairness. But Orlando has received some of the worst injury luck each of the last two seasons.

In the first quarter of their 27-point win, Anthony Black suffered a lower-back contusion and did not return. He played just two minutes, tweaking his back after drawing a foul against Rudy Gobert. He missed both of his free-throw attempts, logging just one rebound and one steal.

They can't catch a break!

This Magic role player continues making impact:

Mar 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts after a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming off one of his most impactful games of the season, Tristan da Silva was, once again, thrust into a larger role amid Black's injury.

And the 24-year-old continued to play winning basketball against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

da Silva finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes. Most importantly, it felt like da Silva was everywhere. He played excellent defense; he made multiple timely cuts leading to layups; he was active on the glass on both ends and truly embraced his role as one of the Magic's top connectors.

The second-year wing's impact wasn't just loud, it was deafening.

Orlando is now tied with two East foes for No. 6 seed:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley smiles towards Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (not pictured) after a play during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Don't look now: At the time of publication, Philadelphia, Miami and now Orlando are tied for the No. 6 seed in the East! All three are just one game back of Toronto for the No. 5 seed.

With 20 games left in the season, the race for a top-5 seed continues to percolate!