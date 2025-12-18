Magic duo ranks top 10 in telling defensive statistic

The Magic currently boast the league's 6th best defense with their 112.1 net rating. The Magic's defense has been the backbone of their success over the last few seasons with it being Jamahl Mosley's focus. Now they combine that with the offensive output they are getting, and the Magic appear to be contenders in the East.

But two players stick out in a key part of basketball, defending pick and rolls. Of the 50 duos who have defended the most picks this season, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner are tied for 4th, allowing .78 points per direct pick in 112 opportunities.

Of the 50 duos who have defended the most picks this season, these 10 have been the most effective at denying points pic.twitter.com/AC03UzHLQH — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) December 17, 2025

Franz Wagner

Franz has grown into an elite two-way player, averaging 22.7/6.1/3.7 and 1.2 steals, while being able to guard 1-5 at 6'10. Wagner's defense has constantly improved since coming into the league and has the tools to continue growing.

Wagner's size and athleticism give him not only the length to clog passing lanes and block shots, but defend on the interior and the perimeter, a crucial factor in the modern NBA. According to CraftedNBA Wagner is in the 72nd percentile in rim defense, and in defensive plus/minus, further showcasing his tools defensively.

Franz Wagner epitomizes the term “2-Way Playmaker”



On defense, his athletic and physical tools make him super versatile, able to stick with smaller guys on the perimeter while also having the size to erase shots around the rim



Offensively, those same athletic & physical tools… pic.twitter.com/QUk66LWyMh — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 11, 2025

Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. has shown great growth offensively this season, jumping up to 42% from beyond the arc and averaging his most points in three seasons. But it's his defense and interior presence that keeps him on the floor. Carter's success in the pick and rolls comes from his ability to switch, and as shown on CraftedNBA, his rim presence reigns supreme as he ranks in the 91st percentile allowing a field goal percentage 13% below the average.

Carter ranks in the 96th percentile in Crafted defensive plus minus, and one of just many examples of his defensive versatility can be shown below.

Wendell Carter Jr with some great perimeter defense after getting switched onto Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/wBgegCI6K3 — AScott (@OrlMagicMan) November 14, 2025

The Magic Way

Defense first has built this current Magic team, and it has guided them to a 15-11 record early on this season. While Carter and Franz shine in the pick and roll defense, the rest of the team shines just as bright. Anthony Black has been amazing defensively, Desmond Bane has fit in nicely, and the Magic have many other capable defenders in both their front and backcourt.

Defense is turning into offense, and the Magic have bounced back from their one and four start. As the Magic get healthy, they will continue to grow, and their defense will continue to dominate.

