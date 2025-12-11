Jamahl Mosley gives update on Magic starting lineup changes

The Orlando Magic are adapting to injuries with changes in the starting lineup.

Franz Wagner is out for several weeks with a high ankle sprain, so the Magic need to fill his spot in the starting five. In the team's most recent game against the Miami Heat, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley went with Anthony Black instead of Tristan da Silva, who was in the first five when Paolo Banchero was out with a groin strain.

Mosley shed some light on whether or not Black would remain in the starting lineup against the New York Knicks for the NBA Cup semifinal.

"We're always going to look at different things, but I think consistency is very important, especially in these games, that guys can know when they're coming in, when they're coming out, the combinations on the floor, especially with guys being out. But we're going to look at different options, different situations, different times within the game. But that's just part of a rotation," Mosley said.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black grabs a rebound in the first quarter against the New York Knicks | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Magic confident in Black starting

The starting lineup for the Magic has struggled when not having its ideal five (Banchero, Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Wendell Carter Jr.) on the floor, especially against the Heat when they trailed 15-0 to start the game.

However, Mosley likes the edge Black brings with him on the floor, which will be needed in a tough, physical game against the Knicks.

“I think he was great," Mosley said of Black after the Heat game. "I really do. I think his aggression, I think more than anything, his defense on Tyler Herro at times, making shots tough.

"Us being able to sit down and guard, because that's a tough team when they're able to go one-on-one, attack you downhill, less pick-and-rolls, but they found ways to attack us. And obviously, there's things we're going to clean up, but our guys did a great job of taking on that challenge.”

The Magic are scheduled to tip off against the Knicks on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

