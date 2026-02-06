Magic fill vacant roster spot with journeyman guard

One day after the conclusion of the trade deadline, the Orlando Magic have signed veteran guard Jevon Carter for the rest of the season, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report.

Carter, 30, was waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this month as a result of the De'Andre Hunter-Kings three-team trade, clearing a roster spot for Dario Saric. Though Saric was eventually re-routed to the Detroit Pistons for Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr., who was subsequently waived.

Through 23 games this season, Carter averaged 5.4 points and 1.1 rebounds on 39.8 percent shooting and 41.0 percent from 3-point range, where he attempted roughly 76 percent of his attempts.

In his final game with Chicago, Carter had had 11 points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks on 4-of-10 shooting in 20 minutes against the Miami Heat.

If he signs the prorated veteran minimum, he's not expected to put the Magic back into the luxury tax.

Jevon Carter adds guard depth for Magic:

By rule, after dipping below the 14-player minimum with the Tyus Jones salary dump, the Magic had two weeks to fill their 14th spot. Enter Carter, who will be joining his sixth team in eight years.

Carter was a second-round draft choice (No. 48 overall) by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018. He's had stints with Memphis, Phoenix, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Chicago.

For his career, he's averaged 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 38.1/41.8/81.2 shooting splits. After Jones' departure, Carter adds much-needed bench depth for the Magic.

Behind Anthony Black -- who's started 30 games, but will likely be relegated after Franz Wagner's return -- rookie Jase Richardson is their only guard off the bench. There have admittedly been avenues to play Jett Howard. But he hasn't been a consistent rotation player for head coach Jamahl Mosley this season, despite his floor spacing capabilities, after they declined his fourth-year option last offseason.

Dating back to his days at West Virginia (remember Press Virginia?), Carter has always been a bulldog at the point-of-attack. But he's strictly a 3-and-D player at this stage of his career.

Hypothetically, he can function alongside any of the other Magic guards. But he's not a primary creator. He's a depth piece who could, occassionally, provide a spark off the bench.

All in all, he's a very nice pickup for the Magic. He fits their defensive identity and, if the shooting maintains itself, it can be a really useful tool for a Magic team that desperately needs it.

