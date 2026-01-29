This Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Deadline Rumor Could Reshape the Magic’s Future

The Orlando Magic and the rest of the league are trying to navigate the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the team is open to listening for offers on the Greek Freak ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline.

The Magic aren't among the likeliest suitors for Antetokounmpo, but Orlando has to consider the possibility because players like Giannis aren't always available. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested that the Magic could make an offer for Antetokounmpo that could change everything for the franchise.

"Orlando just gave Banchero a max rookie extension. Wagner got one a year earlier. Bane got one from Memphis before the trade. Jalen Suggs was paid handsomely in the summer of 2024 as well. Having four very expensive players might not be tenable in 2026... and now, Anthony Black is threatening to make it five," Quinn wrote.

"He's been so good for a struggling Magic team this season that he's going to command a hefty rookie extension this offseason as well. You cannot justify paying five players substantial sums of money when the team is this average. Orlando is already slated to top the second apron for next season, and that's before a new Black deal would kick in.

"One possible solution to both problems? Consolidation. Turn a few of those big contracts into one attached to a better player. So here's the trade: Banchero and either Black or Suggs for Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee gets a recent No. 1 overall pick who has made an All-Star Game as a new franchise player to build around. Orlando shuffles its books, ducks the Banchero-Wagner questions by trading one of them before external pressure forces them to do so at a reduced price and gets one of the best players in the league."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket in the first half against the Orlando Magic. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Magic Could Make Giannis Trade If Bucks Are Patient

A deal like this is impossible to be made ahead of the deadline because Banchero is still on a rookie contract. However, it is something that could be revisited in the off-season if Antetokounmpo isn't traded now.

Once the Magic figure out their ceiling with this roster for the season, they will figure out how they can re-tool and if Banchero is someone they can truly have as a No. 1 option. If he plays well, the Magic can continue to build around him, but if he struggles and Orlando doesn't perform in the postseason, it could be grounds for a big consolidating trade.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action when they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

