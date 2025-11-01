Magic forward hints team wants to play 'even faster'
The Orlando Magic may have snapped their four-game losing streak Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, but there's no sugarcoating how disappointing their start to the season has been.
Sitting at 2-4, the Magic own the eighth-worst defense, offense and NET Rating entering Saturday's action. They are trying to play faster -- Orlando is No. 10 in pace -- but it's been anything but effective, causing miscues defensively with poor decision-making offensively.
Though forward Jonathan Isaac suggested after Saturday's shootaround that Orlando wants to shift it into 5th gear.
"I think we want to play even faster, but it comes with practice," he said. "You can’t expect to implement something in the summer — or in a training camp — and expect it to immediately translate it to the game.
"We’re trying to play faster while trying to maintain our defense and play a different way. So it’s going to take some time and I think last game was an opportunity to take a step forward and we did. And now is another one.”
Magic have favorable stretch to correct struggles:
The Magic's 123-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets was a step in the right direction. It helps when shots fall, canning 51.7 percent of their attempts and 16-of-38 (42.1 percent) from 3-point range,
They also forced 21 Hornets turnovers (leading to 29 points) with seven blocks, including three from Isaac in 15 minutes off the bench.
It wasn't perfect, but it was the Magic's most complete game of the season to date. That was a low bar to exceed, but one that was surpassed nonetheless.
Orlando continues a favorable portion of their schedule Saturday against the Washington Wizards, who present favorable advantages for Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
It follows suit against the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics (twice), Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
Another strong performance this weekend does build momentum for next Tuesday's road-trip finale against the Hawks before heading home for four of its next five. Stacking games is important, and now is the perfect opportunity for the Magic to climb out of a valley they've stepped into.
More Orlando Magic Stories:
Surprise help for Orlando Magic, in most complete game of the season
Magic's disastrous start correlates to this troubling stat
Paolo Banchero hints at an unintended consequence of Magic playing fast
3 takeaways from Magic vs. 76ers, as concerns raise defensively