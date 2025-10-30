Magic's disastrous start correlates to this troubling stat
The Orlando Magic are off to a disastrous 1-4 start to begin the 2025-26 season.
You could argue that's putting it lightly, even though we are only one week through the season.
It's been a long week, however.
After a season-opening win against the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic have dropped four straight to the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, respectively. The struggles offensively have persisted, while the Magic defense has regressed to the 8th-worst in the Association.
There's been one incriminating, under-the-rug statistic that has bled into the Magic's poor offensive output through five games. Let's talk about it!
The Magic aren't putting the rock in Franz Wagner's hands enough:
Wagner, 24, has been one of the Magic's top creators since he entered the NBA in 2021, 3-point shooting issues notwithstanding. Last year, the 6-foot-10 wing averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals and still had more room to grow if he corrected his long-range efficiency.
Good news: He's shooting 42.1 percent from deep, albeit through five games! Bad news: Wagner is experiencing the lowest usage since his rookie season (23.3 USG%). And his usage has completely disappeared in the fourth quarter, where the majority has -- understandably -- gone to Paolo Banchero.
Newly acquired Desmond Bane has acquired some of those touches, too. But you could argue that Wagner -- not Banchero -- is the Magic's most efficient creator because of shot profile and advanced playmaking, despite only averaging 3.0 assists per game this year.
For the Magic to have their most success, Wagner must garner more than the 23.3 percent usage he currently has -- especially late in games. He's been more efficient in a limited sample -- but that can't come at the expense of wins and, frankly, underwhelming process from both Banchero and Bane.
Of course, Orlando must lean into its stars when the games become tight. But head coach Jamahl Mosley must adjust before it gets too late -- since its offensive miscues doesn't just fit into a "five-game sample size" window.
The Magic have a chance to get on track Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. EST.
