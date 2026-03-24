Before you think it couldn't get worse, it did.

The Orlando Magic dropped their fifth-straight game, although this time it was to the tanking Indiana Pacers, the league's worst team, inside Kia Center with a 128-126 loss.

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Paolo Banchero sets new season high:

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

It wasn't all bad. Only 95 percent of it was.

The remaining five percent was that Poalo Banchero set a new season-high in scoring with 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc; we'll give credit for Tristan da Silva's efforts too, but Banchero kept the game respectable for Orlando.

The Magic star was one made 3-pointer away from tying his season high, cracking four made triples for just the third time this season. He also had four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

Magic defense was nonexistent:

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) brings the ball up court against Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If you watched the Indiana Pacers for the first time this season, you would've thought their offensive production was eerily similar to last year's league-leading unit.

Instead, the Pacers, who entered the night on a 16-game losing streak, are the NBA's second-worst offense -- including the sixth-worst post-All-Star break and ninth-worst in March -- without their primary engine in Tyrese Haliburton.

Yet, they looked anything but poor in their win over Orlando. Led by Pascal Siakam's dominant 37-point effort, Indiana shot 54.9 percent from the floor and 45.7 percent from 3-point range. The Pacers poured on 44 points in the third quarter, their second-most in any quarter this season, with their 128 points matching their most since Feb. 22.

Orlando's defense was a no-show for all but the final ~4 minutes against one of the league's worst offenses ... on its home floor, no less.

Orlando's comeback falls short:

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) look for the rebound during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic trailed by 12 with 5:36 left, but Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and da Silva, who scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the losing effort, rallied them back to make it a two-point game with 29 seconds left.

We can argue all day whether or not Banchero was fouled by Jay Huff on the game's final possession. But the Magic shouldn't have put themselves in that position against the East's worst team to begin with. But alas, they did.

Orlando is matching the Heat result-for-result, remaining 0.5 game back of Philadelphia -- who it would face in the 7-8 play-in if the season ended today -- and one game back of Toronto in the East. And the time continues to tick with just 11 games left.