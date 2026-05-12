What It Would Take For Magic to Trade Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic are at a crossroads this offseason after firing head coach Jamahl Mosley, suggesting they aren't satisfied with the way things are going following three consecutive first-round exits in the playoffs.

The Magic are going to be thrown in a lot of rumors and trade ideas this offseason, some of which include former All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. However, there are very few, if any, circumstances in which Banchero should be traded this offseason.

Banchero is Still the Future of the Magic

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

While three straight first-round exits can be frustrating, pivoting away from a 23-year-old cornerstone who has already made an All-Star team is a recipe for long-term regret.

Banchero signed a max extension last summer that will pay him $239 million over the next five years.

Banchero’s rare combination of size, playmaking, and self-creation is the hardest archetype to find in the NBA. Trading him now would essentially reset the Magic's timeline back to the lottery, throwing away years of development just as he is entering his physical prime.

To win in this league, you need a player like Banchero who can become a true elite player. The hardest part for rebuilding teams is finding their Banchero. The Magic have him, so they shouldn't move backward and undo so much progress.

No, He's Not Getting Traded For Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The rumor mill loves to link disgruntled superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo to rising teams with assets, but the math rarely makes sense for a team in Orlando’s position. While adding a two-time MVP is tempting, swapping a decade of Banchero for a few years of an aging Giannis creates a dangerously narrow title window.

Antetokounmpo requires a very specific roster construction that the Magic currently lacks. Giannis needs the right spacers around him, which is similar to the issue the Magic currently have. Giving up Banchero, and likely a few draft picks, would leave the Magic with a superstar but no supporting cast and no way to improve the roster. Orlando needs to pair Banchero with a star, not replace him with one.

What an Actual Entertaining Offer For Banchero Looks Like

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If a front office were actually going to pick up the phone, they would need to bring a "Godfather" offer that addresses Orlando’s perimeter shooting and veteran leadership. This isn't a package of mid-tier starters and late first-rounders.

An entertaining offer would have to look like a haul of three or more unprotected first-round picks plus an established, All-NBA caliber guard. Even then, the front office would likely hesitate. When you have a 6-10 point-forward who signed a long-term extension last summer, he is simply as unavailable as it gets.