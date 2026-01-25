Magic's 3 biggest needs ahead of trade deadline

Coming off 17- and 27-point losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets, respectively, the Orlando Magic need a shakeup.

At 23-20, the Magic are currently slotted as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, a 0.5 game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 6 seed. They are currently $5.6 million over the luxury tax, so uncomfortable conversations will need to be had regarding the team's current and future payroll.

However, in the meantime, what should they prioritize if they add a name or two?! Let's examine!

Shooting, shooting and more shooting!:

While the Magic invested a hefty package of four unprotected first-round picks in sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane, he hasn't quelled the team's shooting struggles ... yet.

Bane is knocking down 34.0 percent of his 4.9 triples this season, including 36.5 percent (4.8 3PA) over his last 20 games. However, the Magic as a team are No. 29 in 3-point percentage, No. 25 in 3-point attempts per game and 3-point rate.

You can't win in today's NBA without reliable shooting. And the Magic don't have any right now.

Another bench guard:

The Tyus Jones experiment has done everything but work. The veteran guard is expected to be one of the Magic's top salary dump candidates ahead of the deadline. Should they find a suitor for his $7 million expiring contract, that will open up more playing time for rookie Jase Richardson.

However, they don't have another reliable bench guard. At times, Jett Howard has provided shooting and scoring. But let's not forget that Jeff Weltman and Co. declined Howard's fourth-year team option for the season. He's not in their plans -- and they need someone who will be.

Bane, Jalen Suggs (when healthy) and Anthony Black are three of Orlando's best players who have been huge for their backcourt. But it thins out after that, especially if they consolidate Jones.

Another versatile wing:

This would the toughest -- and perhaps the most expensive -- ask.

The NBA is a wings league. And as good as both are, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have dealt with injuries each of the last two seasons. Orlando doesn't offer much wing depth in quality, not quantity. Tristan da Silva has more than stepped up in a larger role, as has rookie Noah Penda.

Though if the Magic are serious about contending, they will need a versatile wing with a higher floor and ceiling. At the end of the day, it depends on the cost -- Orlando has little margin-for-error in what it can send out.

However, it's never bad to have insurance at the end of the day.