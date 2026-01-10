The Philadelphia 76ers' dominant second half fueled a 103-91 win over the Orlando Magic inside Kia Center. The Magic scored a season-low 91 points, marking their fewest since March 31, 2025, when they tallied 87 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was a game to forget, especially since the Magic registered just 37 points, which we touch on a little more below. What were a few of our takeaways in the meantime?! Let's examine!

Anthony Black gets back on track, despite loss:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony Black was perhaps the Magic's one shining night in the 12-point loss.

The third-year guard has continued to excel in a larger role, bouncing back from a tough two-game road trip. He totaled 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding three rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes.

There were still possessions where his decision-making and passing accuracy could have been better. But he showed equally as many flashes with the rock. Black accounted for three of the team's four made 3-pointers, too -- imagine me typing that sentence six months ago.

Outside of Desmond Bane's 23 points, there wasn't a ton to ride home offensively.

76ers' pace, disruption covers up for rough shooting night:

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Neither team shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Orlando shot 4-of-29; Philadelphia shot 4-of-28. Though the 76ers kept it tight -- and evidently pulled away -- by taking care of the rock while capitalizing on the Magic's miscues.

Philadelphia finished a minus-five in the turnover deficit while scoring 20 points off turnovers (compared to ORL's 14). Through three quarters, however, the Magic were doubling their counterpart in turnovers (14 to 7) and points-off-turnovers allowed (20 to 8).

Magic collapse in second half:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Magic scored just 37 points in the second half, marking a new season low. The only times they scored fewer than 44 in a single half this season were in the second half against Toronto (Dec. 29) and the second half versus Golden State (Dec. 22).

Orlando shot just 35.9 and 2-of-13 from 3-point range over that span; meanwhile, Philadelphia shot 52.6 percent.

Its second-half struggles haven't been a new occurrence over the last month. The Magic entered with the league's 8th-worst second-half NET Rating. Their offense is the 9th-worst with the third-worst true shooting percentage over that span. Ironically, Philadelphia was one of the two teams with a worse TS%. It was a different story for Philly on Friday, however.