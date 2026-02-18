Magic shake up final two-way spot in recent move

The Orlando Magic shook up one of their three two-way spots.

They signed Osceola Magic wing Alex Morales to their final two-way contract and, in a corresponding move, waived center Orlando Robinson, the team announced.

Morales, 28, has not appeared in an NBA game in four seasons. Through 30 games with Osceola, the Magic's G-League affiliate, Morales has averaged 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals on 52.1 percent shooting and 65.2 percent true shooting. In 18 regular season games, however, he's tallied 19.2 points and eight rebounds on 52.8 percent shooting and 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

Magic still have an open roster spot:

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic have barely used their two-way contracts this season.

Since they still have one open roster spot, they are only permitted to have their two-way player active for only 90 games. Jamal Cain and Robinson combined to play just 23 games, but they have been active for more than double that. All of this likely signals that Morales won't see much time on the court, either, barring injury. Although getting practice reps with the main squad is never a bad thing.

Cain has appeared in the most games of their three two-way players (Castleton hasn't played at all). Appearing in 19 games (132 minutes), Cain's totaled 51 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block on 15-of-38 shooting (6-19 3PT).

Orlando is still $552K below the luxury tax threshold, according to Spotrac. According to Yossi Gozlan's Capsheets, the prorated veteran minimum is still north of $700K. Until that dips below the aforementioned $552K, don't hold out hope for the Magic pursuing any buyout players (or free agents).

Most buyout players and free agents this late into the season provide much impact. The Magic signed a buyout player -- Jevon Carter -- after the deadline to return to the 14-player minimum.

Among those who are currently unsigned are Lonzo Ball, Georges Niang, Dario Saric and Chris Boucher.

Similarly to before the deadline, Orlando needs a jolt. Jalen Suggs has helped provide that over the last handful or so games, but the Magic still hasn't quite developed much on-court consistency. They are getting healthier (knock on wood), which is a good sign as the Magic encounter their final 29-game stretch.

Winners of five of its last eight, Orlando begins its post-All-Star break journey Thursday against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. EST. It's the first of a four-game West Coast road trip, where it will also see the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

