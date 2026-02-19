Magic star comments on Franz Wagner's latest setback

24 games active, then 16 games missed due to a nasty high ankle sprain.

Two games back in Europe, including one in his home country; then another nine-game absence due to re-aggravating the ankle injury.

Another two-game stint before the All-Star break ... and now another setback with the same injury, sidelining him for the next month, possibly more.

It's been a turbulent season for Franz Wagner, who's now on track to play the fewest games of his career after appearing in a career-low 60 last season. When talking to reporters about the injury, co-star Paolo Banchero wasn't shy about Wagner's importance to the team.

"He's one of our key pieces of our team, and we need him out there," he said. "At the same time, we don't want him coming back before he's ready. It's unfortunate that he's came back twice (from) being out and had to be out again.

"We want him to take his time, however long that is and get all the way healthy. We don't want him out there if he's not feeling like himself. So, I think that's the biggest thing is just letting him take his time to get healthy."

Magic have not played well without Franz Wagner this season:

Even if the numbers don't quite show it, you could make an argument that, when healthy, Franz has been the Magic's best player this season. In 28 games, he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals on a career-best 59.1 percent true shooting.

"There aren't words to describe what Franz means to this team," head coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice, one day ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings. "His toughness, his resilience, his desire and want to get back on the court -- every person on this team knows his work ethic and his character factor for this group.

"I talked to him last night and his ability to just want to be on the floor -- that's what's the hardest, but also understanding that he knows how capable this group is of achieving the things we say we want to do."

Well, there hasn't been much achieving anything other than mediocrity minus Wagner. The Magic have a minus-0.1 NET -- essentially zero -- when he's not on the floor, and they're 12-13 (-3.5 NET) in games where he hasn't played this season.

To compound matters, Orlando is also three points per 100 worse on offense (fourth-worst) and 1.4 points worse on defense (fifth-worst) without him, according to Cleaning The Glass.

That's not good enough. And it will have some ground to make up if it wants to avoid a second-straight play-in berth.

If you didn't think all eyes were going to be on Banchero before this injury, I have some news for you.

