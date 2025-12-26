Magic star upset at narrative regarding fit with co-star

Unfortunately, the Orlando Magic have not seen a ton of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner together over the last two seasons due to injury. Both players have missed a combined 74 games over that span, including 16 this season.

However, that hasn't silenced the skepticism about their fit together, which has been a contentious conversation over the interwebs over the last several years.

Banchero's heard that noise, too, and is quite tired of it.

“I think that’s bull—,” Banchero recently told The Athletic's Josh Robbins. “I’m not going to lie. People are going to say whatever they want to say about me, Franz and whoever. But we know that we’re at our strongest when both of us are out there on the floor.

“People say that the ball moves more (when only one of us is out there). I don’t think that’s true, honestly. I think sometimes you beat teams or you play certain games and it may look that way, but if you really watch and analyze, we play the same way every game. Nothing changes when somebody is out.

"We play the same way, especially on offense. Nothing really changes. I don’t buy too much into that (perception), but it is frustrating to see that and hear that just because, like I said, we’re at our best when both of us are out there.”

Is Paolo Banchero right?

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Theoretically, yes, the Orlando Magic are at their best when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both available. They won't get to where they want to go -- and NBA Finals, followed by their first-ever championship parade duh! -- if they aren't. It's that simple.

The numbers, to a certain extent, back that up to.

Correlation doesn't always equal causation, but the Magic have posted a 2.4 NET Rating when both share the floor, compared to just a 0.7 NET with only one -- or none -- on the floor, the last three seasons (including post.), according to PBP Stats. Their offense has been slightly worse (111.9 ORTG) with both on relative to the inverse (112.7), but the defense has also slipped.

Both are imperfect shooters; Banchero's long struggled with his efficiency and overall shot diet beyond 10 feet, while Wagner's developed a noticeable hitch in his shot that still exists. While the former No. 1 overall pick has improved as a passer, the ball sticks with Banchero more than it does Wagner, the more natural playmaker and downhill decision-maker of the two.

Desmond Bane introduces a different element into the offense, which is why Jeff Weltman paid such a premium price to get him. Jalen Suggs' ruthless point-of-attack defense and floor spacing are quite important, too; Orlando is plus-14.1 per 100 with Suggs-Bane-Wagner-Banchero, albeit in just 125 minutes.

Unfortunately, the timetable for the returns for both Wagner and Suggs remains unclear. So it will be some time before Banchero and Co. can shush that narrative.

More Orlando Magic Stories:

3 biggest issues for Orlando Magic through 30 games

3 things that should be on the Orlando Magic's 2025 Christmas wishlist

Desmond Bane saves the day in overtime, and more takeaways from Magic-Jazz