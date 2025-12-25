3 biggest issues for Orlando Magic through 30 games
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday's, to all of you who celebrate! We have officially reached the 30-game mark for the Orlando Magic, who is coming off a thrilling 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week.
Which have been the team's biggest issues through 30 games?! Let's examine!
Magic's 3-point shooting continues to be inefficient:
The Magic ranked Nos. 27, 28, 24, 24 and dead last in 3-point percentage, respectively, over their last five seasons entering 2025-26. While their offense has been efficient, their long range shooting has not.
Through 30 games, Orlando has the fourth-worst 3-point percentage at 34.3 percent, better than only the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers. It is attempting the sixth-fewest per possession with the fifth-fewest makes.
Desmond Bane has helped mitigate some of those struggles, as has Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Tristan da Silva. But only Carter is shooting above 37.0 percent on just 3.0 attempts per game.
Keeping teams out of paint:
Preventing paint touches is incredibly important for a defense maintaining its structure. While the Magic have been a top-8 unit this season, their structure, at times, has been compromised.
On some nights, the Orlando Magic's point-of-attack defense is very physical, deterring teams away from the rim while forcing them into tightly contested shots. On others, it's more forgiving.
Orlando's defense and physicality has been far more inconsistent relative to each of the previous two seasons. Opponents are scoring 52 paint points per 100 possessions, the 8th most in the NBA. They were a top-8 group each of the last two seasons in that category.
Offense in halfcourt:
Part of the Magic's miscues offensively has been their inability to make shots, which we highlighted above. They have played with more pace, but the same issues in the halfcourt -- stagnation, lack of player movement, etc. -- have crept up.
As a result, the Magic are currently No. 26 in halfcourt offensive rating, according to Cleaning The Glass. Many will likely attribute this to Paolo Banchero, but I am not sure you can to any one player. He's dealt with his warts, but it's a mix of scheme and personnel, even though there's been notable shooting leaps from Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jett Howard.
