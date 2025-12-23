3 things that should be on the Orlando Magic's 2025 Christmas wishlist
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, to all those who celebrate! We are just days away from the big holiday, so what are a few things on our Orlando Magic wishlist for the 2025 calendar year?! Here are three things I'd jot down!
Stars to get (and stay) healthy:
In each of the last two seasons, Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have missed prolonged segments of time consecutively. So far this year, Banchero's missed 10 games while Wagner's missed five. Not to mention, guard Jalen Suggs has also missed eight games.
The Banchero-Wagner-Desmond Bane triumvirate has played in just 14 games. Their preferred starting lineup of Jalen Suggs-Bane-Wagner-Banchero-Wendell Carter Jr. has a plus-18.5 NET, albeit across only 117 minutes (11 games).
A team's chances are predicated on the health of its stars. Orlando needs it as much as anyone.
A deep postseason run:
Speaking of a team's chances, is a deep postseason run too much to ask?!
The goal is always to win a championship. But in just six postseason appearances over the last 15 years, the Orlando Magic have yet to advance past the first round. Only two of those series -- in 2010-11 against Dallas, and 2023-24 against Cleveland -- have gone beyond five games.
I don't think asking for only a deep postseason run is too crazy, especially in a wide-open East!
Continued growth from youngsters:
I'd argue it's fairly important that Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Noah Penda have all made strides in their development this season. Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson has also shown legitimate flashes in a very limited sample.
Yes, this is a top-heavy squad. But any growth in confidence and skill from those four players now and as long as they are on the roster is critical to this team's success. You never know when you're going to need your 6th, 7th or 8th guy to step up, especially if the injury bug keeps invading them.
