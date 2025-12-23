Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, to all those who celebrate! We are just days away from the big holiday, so what are a few things on our Orlando Magic wishlist for the 2025 calendar year?! Here are three things I'd jot down!

Stars to get (and stay) healthy:

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In each of the last two seasons, Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have missed prolonged segments of time consecutively. So far this year, Banchero's missed 10 games while Wagner's missed five. Not to mention, guard Jalen Suggs has also missed eight games.

The Banchero-Wagner-Desmond Bane triumvirate has played in just 14 games. Their preferred starting lineup of Jalen Suggs-Bane-Wagner-Banchero-Wendell Carter Jr. has a plus-18.5 NET, albeit across only 117 minutes (11 games).

A team's chances are predicated on the health of its stars. Orlando needs it as much as anyone.

A deep postseason run:

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Speaking of a team's chances, is a deep postseason run too much to ask?!

The goal is always to win a championship. But in just six postseason appearances over the last 15 years, the Orlando Magic have yet to advance past the first round. Only two of those series -- in 2010-11 against Dallas, and 2023-24 against Cleveland -- have gone beyond five games.

I don't think asking for only a deep postseason run is too crazy, especially in a wide-open East!

Continued growth from youngsters:

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

I'd argue it's fairly important that Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Noah Penda have all made strides in their development this season. Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson has also shown legitimate flashes in a very limited sample.

Yes, this is a top-heavy squad. But any growth in confidence and skill from those four players now and as long as they are on the roster is critical to this team's success. You never know when you're going to need your 6th, 7th or 8th guy to step up, especially if the injury bug keeps invading them.

