Whenever you spend a top-6 on a player, there's always going to be some degree of heightened expecatations.

With former No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black, while his physical tools and defensive playmaking offered plenty of intrigue, it was the other side of the rock that left plenty to be desired over his first two seasons.

Over his first two seasons, Black averaged just 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43.5 percent shooting and 34.3 percent from 3-point range.

However, this Magic guard has lept beyond everyone's expectations in 2025-26, showcasing why he deserves the league's Most Improved Player award.

Why Anthony Black deserves to win MIP:

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this point last year, Black was still incredibly inconsistent. The now-22-year-old was still trying to find his footing off the Magic bench as a secondary ballhandler and shot creator.

His role expanded amid injuries to Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Suggs missed all but 35 games, while both Banchero and Wagner missed a large chunk of time with oblique injuries.

Though with an expanded role, Black's efficiency was in the toilet, shooting just 41.0 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. However, in his third season with more uptick in usage, Black has developed into one of the Magic's best shot creators and most valuable offensive players.

Through 58 games, he's averaging 15.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting, 34.3 percent from 3-point range and 73.5 percent from the free-throw line. One of Black's best skills out of Arkansas was his slashing ability, though there was still plenty of refinement he needed as a ballhandler and finisher.

Working with God Shammgod, he's grown considerably in just one season. Black is far more crafty and confident in isolation, converting on 68.1 percent of his attempts at the rim, nearly 10 percent better (59.7) than his career average entering the season. His assist percentage, turnover percentage, effective field goal and true-shooting percentage are also well beyond his marks after two seasons.

For the most part, the Most Improved player award is rewarded to players with more opportunities. The Magic guard has received that beneficiary in his third season. Though there are tangible improvements in not only his skill, but consistency as a ballhandler, passer and shotmaker.

And he's doing so for a squad that's fighting for a top-6 seed in the East -- not a bottom-feeder nor a rebuilding team.