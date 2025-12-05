Minutes or travel restrictions ahead for Orlando Magic star?

With Paolo Banchero officially cleared to return to action for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat, there will now be additional questions worth asking regarding his return and how he'll be deployed over the first few games in his return.

For starters, will there be a minutes restriction in play for Banchero? Having not seen any action in weeks since limping off the floor at Madison Square Garden, it wouldn't be surprising to see head coach Jamahl Mosley ease Banchero back in, although it's a certainty he'll reclaim his role as a starter, replacing Tristan da Silva.

Banchero playing no more than 30 minutes and playing somewhere in the neighborhood of 20-to-25 minutes seems like the most ideal scenario. It then remains to be seen whether Banchero will travel for the weekend's game against the New York Knicks or remain back to get more treatment.

Whatever decision is made following this weekend, it's likely that Banchero will be without any restrictions come Tuesday, when Orlando again hosts the Heat in the NBA Cup knockout stage.

New challenges await Banchero in latest return from injury

Banchero has been thrilled the Orlando Magic has won without him, reversing course following a slow start. He’s got to be ecstatic that as he nears a return that could come as soon as Friday night’s date with the Miami Heat, his team has persevered to where he isn’t being handed a shovel upon returning.

There’s no hole to dig out of, but there is a mission. Keep this return from being all about him, even as that appears impossible.

Banchero isn’t oblivious to the criticism he’s been subjected by some who have wondered why his team has been so more effective without him. It’s not like it’s only been internet trolls or analysts who troll for clicks and views.

Banchero returns looking to fit in, which is a situation different from the one he faced following his last lengthy absence. In missing more than two full months with a torn oblique last season, Banchero had already teased of a breakout with a 50-point outburst inside his first few games. He scored 31 in the game he went down, played through the pain in a 102-99 loss and returned with 34 points against the Bucks like nothing had ever happened.

High-profile critics to break out microscopes with Banchero back

The Magic had managed to survive without him, but he was still missed. Through these last three weeks, some have said Orlando is better off. Tracy McGrady of all people said he needed to fit in.

Others have chimed in, like Orlando native Chandler Parsons on his show, who have claimed he’s “beefed” with Jamahl Mosley. Not even four months after signing a five-year, $239 million extension to be the man tasked with bringing the Magic their first championship, he’s under scrutiny.

Banchero’s return is upon us, be it now, Sunday on the same Madison Square Garden court where he was hurt, or at the latest, Tuesday in an NBA Cup knockout round game against the same Heat team Orlando is set to host. Does he do his best to just fit in?

Can he help Desmond Bane and Anthony Black, the two players who have flourished most while he’s been away, continue to shine? Has the harsh inefficient ball-stopper critique registered at all? My guess is Banchero is just going to hoop, will likely face some sort of minutes restriction and will do his best to deflect any of the spotlight off his return, whenever it comes, win or lose.

The Magic haven’t won a playoff series since drafting him No. 1, but they haven’t been expected to. Now there are expectations. He has a few high-profile doubters. How he handles this return will be part of the next stage in his development.

More Orlando Magic Stories