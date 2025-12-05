Magic get familiar face back in starting lineup vs. Heat

The Orlando Magic are rolling out a different starting lineup than they have had in the past few weeks with Paolo Banchero back in the mix.

Banchero is on a minutes restriction, but he will start for the Magic against the Miami Heat alongside Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

"With Paolo, he's done such a great job of just continuing to talk to his teammates, with the coaches, and he understands the situation, which is great," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Banchero.

"And figuring out the timeframe of how when he's in, when he's out, but just finding a way to get a rhythm, and I think that's what he understands, but getting him back in the fold, you know, there's going to be moments where it just looks a little different, just because our guys in rotations will be different, but I think he does such a great job of communicating with our guys and the coaches to see exactly how he fits right back into what we're doing."

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero warms up before a game against the Miami Heat. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Banchero in, da Silva out of starting lineup

With Banchero back in the starting lineup, Tristan da Silva heads back to the bench, but the second-year pro out of Colorado is in good spirits.

"Tristan and I talked today a little bit about it," Mosley said.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't say what a great job he's done. You know, stepping in, in that starting role. You know, his confidence, his swagger, the way he's played basketball for, you know, for us and Paolo being out has been huge. And now with that second unit unfolding, it just gives know that group more confidence, more spacing on the floor."

The Heat will also be rolling with a different starting lineup now that Tyler Herro is out with a toe injury. They will likely roll with Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo.

Tipoff between the Heat and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

