The Orlando Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 103-91.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 29 Points, putting on a display of tough shot making.

Here's what Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley had to say after the game about Maxey, his team, and the refs:

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley Post Game Press Conference

Dec 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley

On how much the turnovers and offensive rebounds affected the game…

“No, it was huge right there. 21 offensive rebounds. I think, you know, you get to the initial stop, you got to come up with the board so you can finish the possession, so you can get out and run to get some easy baskets. The way they defended made it tough on us to get shots in the half-court. And then [we turned] it over 19 times for 20 points. That's a hard recipe to come away with a win. But you got to give them credit. You know, made shots tough on us, both at the rim and the threes again. Shoot 14% from the three-point line with some good looks… just didn't fall.”

On what he would have liked to have seen differently in the fourth quarter…

“I would have liked to see the ball go in the basket. That would be nice. You know, you got to give you know Philly credit for the way they defend it at the rim. A lot of times we got down there, same calls Joel Embiid was getting. Our guy, you know, P (Paolo Banchero) was down there trying to finish at the rim, getting hit. But they're not going to get those calls. And so, our ability to finish through contact... But again, we also have to do a better job in initial stages of taking care of the basketball, finishing possessions out and then you don't get to that point.”

On how the team can find consistency…

“It's a good question. Very good question. And I think it's just finding ways to look in that mirror and say how you got to approach it every single night, no matter who you play. You know, you're never [going to] control if shots fall, can't do that. But you can control the effort on the simple box out to make sure we're hitting guys to finish the possession. When we run, we run in space to attack the basket. Those are pieces that… those are things you can't control. And tonight, you know, obviously, 21 rebounds, we didn't do that. We didn't do our job there. And then our ability to take care of the basketball, being in the right spot at the right time, shooting when you're open, putting two on the ball, making the right decision.”

On if Tyrese Maxey hitting tough shots made him change his gameplan…

“Yeah, I mean, Maxey hits tough shots. I mean, that's what he's capable of doing. The one time we get into his body, physical with him, you know, get a hand checked foul down the stretch ahead hasn't been really called all game. I just think his ability to put pressure on the rim, as well as knock shots down, makes it a tough cover and tough matchup. Now they have shooting all over the board, so the moment you try to get down out of his hands, that's when you see those guys knocking shots down on the other side, so it's a little bit of making it a tough two versus him all the way to the rim.“

