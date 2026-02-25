Led by none other than Paolo Banchero, the Orlando Magic took care of business against the Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena, securing a 110-109 win. The Lakers were led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James, who scored 43 between them, but James had five turnovers and Doncic missed 16 of his 24 shots.

The Magic were without Franz Wagner (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (back) once again, but that did not matter under the bright lights. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Tip your cap to Paolo Banchero:

Outside of Tristan da Silva, the Magic couldn't hit the broad side of the barn. They shot 7-of-29 from 3-point range (da Silva was 3-for-5).

However, despite that fact, Banchero showed up, specifically in the final three quarters. It has not been the easiest season for the Magic wing. But Banchero was excellent, posting a near-36-point triple-double on 12-of-22 shooting. Banchero also tallied six assists while grabbing 12 rebounds.

It was one of Paolo's most efficient outings of the season, which is an encouraging sign that he can hopefully build off of.

Deandre Ayton exploits this coverage en route to big game:

For a brief period of time in the first half, Lakers-Magic turned into Wendell Carter v. Deandre Ayton.

Ayton totaled 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. It didn't come without the "assist"-ance of Luka Doncic, who's nothing less than a surgeon in ball-screens.

Throughout the night, the Magic switched 1-5 in those situations, giving Ayton favorable matchups in the painted area, where he was able to catch and easily rise up. He caught Anthony Black on multiple switches within ~8-10 feet from the rim, where the Magic's third-year guard was at a significant disadvantage.

Doncic and LeBron James, who had 22 and 21 points, respectively, would continue to attack their respective mismatches with mixed results throughout the rest of the night.

Have yourself a night, Wendell Carter Jr.!

Carter ultimately got the last laugh.

It's been a rough month for Wendell Carter Jr. Though the Magic capped off a four-game West Coast road trip 3-1 -- and the final two couldn't have come without Carter's play.

Roughly 48 hours after a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double against the Clippers, Carter posted 20 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-13 shooting against the Lakers, who have zero rim protection. All nine of Carter's buckets came in the paint -- with six at the rim -- which is exactly what you'd ideally draw up in this kind of matchup.

The Magic return home for four-straight, beginning with the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.