Magic get bad Jalen Suggs injury update

It's right back to the bench for Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

In just his second game back from injury with the hip contusion, the Magic have revealed that Suggs now has a knee contusion that he suffered against the Chicago Bulls.

"An MRI conducted Saturday showed that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a right knee Grade 1 MCL contusion. He suffered the injury at Chicago Friday night. His return will depend on how he responds to treatment," the team tweeted.

Suggs out with knee injury

In his return from his hip injury, Suggs had 11 points in 25 minutes against the Indiana Pacers. In the following game against the Bulls, he also had 11 points in just 20 minutes of action.

Before Suggs left the game, he went viral on social media after getting dunked on by Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

Suggs' injuries are nothing new for the Magic as he missed 47 games last season. He has only played more than 60 games in a season once in his five-year career.

Magic guard Anthony Black recently spoke about how much the team misses Suggs when he's not on the floor.

"I mean, we miss him a lot. He’s averaging a lot of points, a lot of steals, and you know,

he’s our best defender so not having him out there is big. Hopefully, we’re looking to get

him back soon," Black said of Suggs.

With Suggs out, the Magic will rely on Anthony Black and Tyus Jones to fill the void at the point guard position. The Magic will also likely give rookie guard Jase Richardson more minutes than they have in the past.

As the player that has stepped up the most for the Magic as of late, Black should be the key to more production for Orlando.

"I think it’s just my role to pick up this defense. You know, he guards the best player every game, so I've been trying to focus on guarding the best player, chasing him around, [and] making his game harder for him," Black said.

It remains to be seen how long he'll be out for, but the Magic will adopt their "next man up" mentality.

The Magic are back in action against the Pacers tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

