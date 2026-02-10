Magic Guard Makes Debut vs. Bucks

The Orlando Magic are welcoming a new member of their team in veteran point guard Jevon Carter and he was able to get some action in his first game with the squad.

Carter was signed by the Magic last week after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls. Now, he's traded in his red for blue and making his Magic debut against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Originally selected in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by Memphis, Carter has appeared in 435 career NBA regular season games (49 starts) with Memphis, Phoenix, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Chicago, averaging 5.2 ppg., 1.6 rpg. and 1.5 apg. in 15.0 minpg., while shooting .381 (504-1,323) from three-point range and .812 (121-149) from the free throw line," a press release read.

"Carter played in 142 career games (112 starts) during four seasons (2014-18) at the University of West Virginia, averaging 12.3 ppg., 3.9 apg., 3.7 rpg. and 2.24 stlpg. in 29.9 minpg. As both a junior (2016-17) and senior (2017-18), he captured the Lefty Driesell Award (national Defensive Player of the Year), the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Carter is the only player to ever be named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team four times. He stands as West Virginia’s all-time leader in steals with 330."

Carter Coming Off Bench For Magic

The Magic are hoping that Carter can provide a spark for the team on both ends of the floor. Carter made 23 appearances for the Bulls earlier this season, averaging 5.4 points per game while shooting over 41 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

The Magic will have to figure out how to divvy up the minutes between Carter and Jase Richardson, the rookie guard who has impressed in the playing time he has gotten this season. Many believed Richardson would carve out more of a role when Tyus Jones was traded to the Charlotte Hornets before the deadline, but questions now linger after the team signed Carter.

The Magic are seeing what they have now with Carter to determine what combination of players works best for the stretch run and playoffs. It isn't much time given the fact that the Magic are up big against the Bucks in the fourth quarter, but it's some playing time nonetheless.

The Magic are playing the Bucks inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game exclusively on Peacock.

