Magic Injury Report Rules Two Questionable vs. Mavericks

The Orlando Magic are back at home against the Dallas Mavericks, but they won't be 100 percent going into the game.

Franz Wagner remains out with a high ankle sprain, but the team could be without two additional starters against the Mavs. Anthony Black is questionable with a quad injury, while starting center Wendell Carter Jr. is dealing with an ankle sprain. Carter's absence could lead to another start for Goga Bitadze, who did a great job filling in for him against the Washington Wizards.

"Goga Bitadze is an absolute pro. Not knowing what was going to happen, going through shoot around just being on the sub pattern, and he hasn’t played in who knows how long. But his ability to stay ready, to stay locked in, to follow the game plan, to guard the right guy, to do the right thing, the same energy no matter what was happening," Magic head coach Mosley said after the last game against the Wizards.

"He represents exactly what we need to have happen when your number is called, and he did that. And I can’t give him enough credit for being able to be called on the last minute and come out and play the way that he did and impact the game.”

Carter Jr. is having a decent season, averaging 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Magic. He has played in 57 of the team's 60 games so far this season, so the team hasn't had to experience much without him.

Luckily for the Magic, they have a very deep center rotation with Bitadze and Moe Wagner backing up Carter and that should have Orlando in a decent spot in a game against a struggling Mavericks squad that has lost five of seven games since the All-Star break.

Black is another player that hasn't been bit by the injury bug until the past few games. Black has not played in the last two games for the Magic due to a quad contusion and there might be reason to keep him out of a game Orlando might not have much trouble winning even if he's on the sideline.

Tip-off between the Magic and Mavericks is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.