Magic Get Bad Injury News Before Pistons Game

The Orlando Magic will be playing the first-place Detroit Pistons, but they will be doing so without one of their top contributors on the floor.

The team announced that starting guard Anthony Black will miss the game due to a quad contusion.

Anthony Black Out vs. Pistons

"He's been dealing with that for quite some time," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Black's injury.

"He's been getting bumped and hit quite a bit. And I think last game was one where it took its toll. [His absence] impacts [the team] very, very heavily. But again, for our group, we always talk about next man up mentality. Whoever gets those minutes and that nod is going to be ready to play when they step on the floor."

This is not good news for the Magic, who are also without Franz Wagner, who remains out with a high ankle sprain.

Mosley neglected to share who would be starting in Black's place, but there are a couple of options in Jevon Carter, Jase Richardson and Jalen Suggs.

Suggs has started the most during the season, but the Magic had him come off the bench in the previous game against the Houston Rockets due to a minutes restriction. He had been dealing with a back strain and played 13 minutes in the loss against the Rockets.

Richardson has seen a bit of a decline in his minutes since Carter joined the team, but the Magic really like what they have in their rookie point guard out of Michigan State. He might see an uptick in minutes.

As for Carter, he appears to be the likeliest player to be called upon in Black's absence. Carter has given the team a spark in his brief time with the team since signing with the Magic before the All-Star break.

"I feel like once we get leads, we get a little... selfish. Once we get them leads, we just got to keep attacking what is working instead of worrying about if we're having a good night, bad night, let me get my stats,” Carter said.

“Just calling it like I see it. Not worried about hurting feelings. Just being honest, being real. It is a young group, guys are looking to win. We are trying to find the right ways to do things right. It is just my job to just come in and tell guys what I see and give advice as I see fit.”

Tip off between the Pistons and Magic scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.