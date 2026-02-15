Magic Rookie Jase Richardson Takes Nasty Fall in Dunk Contest

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson is recovering after a difficult fall in his second dunk at the NBA dunk contest on All-Star Saturday night.

Richardson scored 45.4 in his first dunk attempt and needed to catch up with a strong second dunk. He tried to throw one off the backboard but ultimately slipped and hit his head on the court.

Richardson scored a 43.4 on his second dunk, eliminating him from advancing to the second round. Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was also eliminated, leaving San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant and Miami Heat guard Keshad Johnson in the final round.

Richardson may not have won the dunk contest, but he has put together a pretty strong first season in the league. He has not gotten playing time consistently throughout the year, but he is continuing to prove himself week in and week out.

Richardson was a last-minute addition to the dunk contest field, but he was able to fulfill his father Jason's legacy by participating in the All-Star weekend premier event.

"I think for me it kind of came as a shock because I feel like I'm the last person a lot of people would expect to be in it," Richardson said before Saturday's game via Orlando Magic Daily reporter Philip Rossman-Reich. "I always grew up watching it. Obviously, one of the most fun things to do during All-Star. I used to pretend. They said they wanted me to do it, so let's do it."

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was excited to learn when Richardson was made available for the dunk contest.

"I think it's really cool," Mosley said of Richardson's inclusion in the event. "I think it is great for him. His dad did it for years. Just being able to carry that on. He has been in the gym working on some stuff lately. It is fun to watch and fun to see. His teammates are rallying behind him doing it. I think that's really big time for him."

The Magic saw two-way player Mac McClung win the last couple of years, so it would have been nice to see Richardson join him in the winner's circle. Unfortunately, it didn't shake out that way, but maybe there's a chance he gets back there in the future.

