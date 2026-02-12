Paolo Banchero Has to Make Changes For Magic

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero hasn't had the easiest first half of the season.

Banchero dealt with a groin strain that he suffered on his birthday in November, and he has been going through ups and downs to try to get back to where he was before the injury.

On top of that, teams have been defending Banchero differently this season, which is something head coach Jamahl Mosley pointed out after the team's latest loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Yeah, I think he sees a crowd every time he touches the paint, touches the basketball. I mean you look at – we get the switch on the block out of the timeout; he makes the right play, gives Desmond the knockdown three," Mosley said.

"I think his aggression getting to the basket was what we needed it to be. I think those things for him just continue to be huge, just being aggressive, getting downhill. He creates such a problem when he’s on the floor, for guys loading up to him and seeing bodies the entire night. That’s how that paint ends up packed in, because there are bodies watching him all night long.”

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero shoots a free throw after a technical foul. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero Holds Key to Magic Success

Banchero has dealt with a lot of adversity this season, but he has shown that he can overcome it at times. Unfortunately, he has not played at a consistent level to move the Magic out of the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference standings.

Banchero has not only had to overcome his injury, but also the way the team has rebuilt the offense. The team has tried to improve the offense, but there have been so many moving parts with players in and out of the lineup, hurting the synergy the core has.

Franz Wagner, Banchero's co-star for the past four seasons, has only been on the court for half of the season. The two have not shared the court often this season, but each of them complement the other, so not having both of them healthy at the same time has been a big challenge.

Without Banchero and Wagner at full strength, teams are giving the former No. 1 overall pick a lot more attention on defense, which makes his job more challenging. With Wagner getting healthier, Banchero will have the chance to break out and look like the player he has been in the past.

More Orlando Magic Stories