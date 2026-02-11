Magic Star Paolo Banchero Gets Strong Piece of Advice

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is going through the motions of the season, and he is coming into the All-Star break wishing he was a bit more consistent.

Banchero, 23, is averaging 21.4 points per game, which is his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. Banchero scored just 11 points in the team's most recent win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about Banchero and what he needs to do when he isn't getting his shots to fall.

“I think he stays with the process. He’s looking for [teammates], finding teammates, making the right pass," Mosley said.

"We put him in the pick and roll with a couple of the smalls; they showed out. He’s making the right plays; teams continue to show on him, getting his teammates involved, getting downhill. A couple times he got to the basket, not necessarily getting that call, but he stays aggressive. [He] stays attacking the rim and I love that for him, and for us because it continues to put so much pressure on the defense when he gets downhill.”

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero passes against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero Must Stay The Course

Banchero has had highs and lows throughout the season, but going into the game against the Bucks, he had been playing really well over the last couple of weeks.

Shots aren't always going to fall, but Banchero has the strength to be able to get to the rim and draw fouls. He is averaging nearly eight free throw attempts per game, and that is a big strength of his stature. He is shooting 76.5 percent from the free throw line, which is the best margin mark of his four-year career so far.

In order for the magic to be at their best, Banchero has to be the number one overall pick that the team drafted back in 2022. Banchero has the potential to be the alpha star for the magic. He just needs to come into his own. He is still very young with a lot of room for growth, so that should help him get into his groove in the second half of the season.

Banchero and the Magic are back in action against the Bucks for the final game of the first half of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

