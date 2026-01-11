Magic starter out vs. Pelicans as injury bug continues to sting

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. popped up on the injury report as questionable for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he will not be on the court, according to head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Carter suffered an injury in the team's last game against the Philadelphia 76ers and returned, but he has not responded well enough to his treatment to play in the game against the Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey drives to the basket past Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wendell Carter Jr. out for Magic

With Carter out, the Magic will not have their starting center for the second time this season. The team will likely start Goga Bitadze in his place, but Mosley declined to reveal who would take his place in the starting five.

The Magic will also be short-handed without point guard Jalen Suggs (knee) and Franz Wagner (ankle), but there is hope that one or both of them could be back in action when the team heads to Europe for a two-game series with the Memphis Grizzlies this week.

The team will also have Tristan da Silva (back) and Jonathan Isaac (illness) available against the Pelicans after being listed as questionable on the previous injury report provided. The Magic will also get Moe Wagner back from his torn ACL, which he suffered over a year ago.

Mosley spoke about how impactful Wagner's return is for him and the team.

"I really think it's just about the joy of being back on the court," Mosley said of Wagner's return. "I think sometimes we take that for granted, and I think his ability and how hard he's worked to get back to this point, to be on the court with his guys, that's enough just to be on the court after being out so long and the game that's given us so much, to be able to be out there and do that again."

The Magic will have Wagner on a minutes restriction, but that should be important considering the fact that Carter won't be available. The Magic could also rely more on rookie forward Noah Penda, who got his career first start against the 76ers in the team's last game. Two-way center Orlando Robinson could also be counted on for minutes.

Tipoff between the Pelicans and Magic is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories