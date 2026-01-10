Orlando Magic to get a Wagner brother back for Sunday's date with Zion, Pelicans

Orlando Magic forward/center Moe Wagner is expected to take part in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, marking his return from a torn ACL over a year ago.

Wagner, who was having a fantastic season prior to suffering his knee injury, was injured in a Dec. 21 game against the Miami Heat. He's been rehabilitating the injury ever since, recently ramping up his workouts and joining the team in shooting drills and practices.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news of his likely return.

Orlando Magic forward Moe Wagner will make his season debut in Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Wagner was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate a season ago prior to his torn ACL last December, averaging 12.9 PPG and 5.9 RPG. Key return. pic.twitter.com/I7KVMGqN8Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2026

Wagner re-signed with Orlando on a one-year, $5 million deal in July, remaining in place alongside younger brother Franz, who remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain but is also nearing a return. Moe Wagner averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over his 30 appearances prior to being sidelined and is viewed as a key contributor who will immediately boost the Magic's bench production.

Wagner was unavailable to play alongside his brother and Germany in this past summer's Eurobasket, but was on hand to watch his team win their second championship over Alperen Sengun-led Turkey. Guard Dennis Schroder earned MVP honors. The Berlin-born Wagner participated in the FIBA World Cup win Germany enjoyed in 2023 and has also played for his country in the Olympics.

Moe Wagner out on the floor shooting before tonight’s game against the Sixers



He has not played in more than a year — would love to be on the floor next week when the Magic meet the Grizzlies in Germany pic.twitter.com/XAewrfYiNw — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) January 9, 2026

Wagner's return to action means it's likely he'll not only make next week's trip to play a pair of games against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin's Uber Arena and London's O2 Arena, but it's also likely he'll participate. Franz is also looking to play overseas, but won't have a warmup game vs. the Pelicans unless something changes prior to Sunday's tip-off.

The Magic fell at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, failing to win a second consecutive game for the first time since Dec. 1. Forward Tristan da Silva also missed the game due to injury, resulting in French rookie Noah Penda getting his first career start.

Orlando remains without point guard Jalen Suggs, who has had an uneven season due to multiple injuries, but have managed to stay atop the Southeast Division by alternating wins and losses in spite of all the attrition. The Magic are hoping to be back at full strength by month's end and are looking forward to having next week's action in Germany and England spaced out, affording the team additional practice time to build chemistry while they're not taking in the sights and working on camaraderie.

